It may only be July but the always-festive Mariah Carey has announced a Christmas-themed box. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC)

Mariah Carey is staying on-brand with the release of a limited-edition festive box and it’s all you’ll want for Christmas.

In the words of Mariah herself it’s time to “get festive” – no matter what month of the year it is.

The pop icon and queen of Christmas has teamed up with Loot Crate to release a limited-edition festive box.

It’s available to pre-order now at lootcrate.com and will be released this November just in time for the holiday season.

The box features exclusive ornaments, gifts and collectibles from gift tags and ribbon to bakeware and surprises in each package.

They will all be Mariah-themed (obviously) with the festive animated version of the singer featuring throughout items in the box.

Previous releases from Loot Crate have included a Britney-themed box which also featured hoodies, mugs and stationery but it’s not yet confirmed if these items will be the “surprises” in this festive box.

It’s priced at £37/$49.99 with international shipping available, so Mariah’s Lambily fanbase from across the globe will be able to order the festive box.

In her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she revealed that some of her favourite festive memories were down to her gay uncles.

She explained that her uncles, Burt and Myron would make her feel at home and one particular holiday she found herself stuck at their house when a storm hit.

This gave her her first taste of a “homey Christmas” and inspired her love for the holidays which has seen her release festive albums and tour the globe with an annual Christmas show.

Her classic song “All I Want For Christmas Is You” dominates the airwaves every year and has sold more than 16 million copies worldwide, becoming one of the biggest holiday songs of all time.

She performed the track as part of Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special in 2020 which featured special guests including Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande.

During the show Mariah and Ariana delivered an iconic whistle tone harmony during a performance of “Oh Santa!” and it instantly broke gay Twitter.

The Mariah Carey Limited Edition Holiday Crate is available for pre-order now at lootcrate.com.