BBC gives cryptic first look at Drag Race UK season three queens

Emma Powys Maurice July 19, 2021
RuPaul and Drag Race UK logo with a queen's nails tursting through

The BBC has teased Drag Race UK season three. (BBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three is just around the corner and the BBC has given us a cryptic first look at the cast to come.

After a glittering second series, BBC Three will exclusively bring the award-winning global phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race UK back to British screens for a third time in Autumn 2021.

A whole new set of fabulous queen are due to compete in the Olympics of Drag, in the hope that RuPaul, queen of queens, will crown them as the next Drag Race superstar.

Season three filmed earlier this year in Manchester, and fans are gagging to know just who will be stepping out onto the runway.

Fortunately we don’t have much longer to wait – and BBC Three has treated us to a tiny, tantalising glimpse. It may only be their nails, but we’ll take it.

Whoever they are, we cant wait to watch them slay, werk the runway, lip sync for their lives, shantay or sashay away as they compete for the most prestigious title in Drag.

What do we actually know about Drag Race UK season 3? Start date to guest judges

Drag Race UK season three was confirmed back in November 2020, with the BBC announcing it would air sometime in 2021.

Since then we’ve had a couple of leaks. Said to be joining the judging panel for one of the new episodes is Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Also, in genuinely gag-worthy news, it was reported last month that Elton John would make a special appearance – though he won’t be cosying up to RuPaul, instead joining the queens via video link.

Hard facts are thin on the ground other than that, but we’re expecting that RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton will all be back. We’re also fairly certain there’ll be drag queens involved.

Veronica Green is all but confirmed to be returning, having been invited to return by RuPaul after she was forced to bow out of season two due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Prepare for even more dips, trips, splits and kicks all served with a healthy loving dose of shade!

