Britney Spears (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears (R). (Getty Images)

Britney Spears appeared to mock her sister Jamie Lynn, hitting out at an unnamed “mean ass” after the latter called for “peace”.

On Saturday (17 July), Britney wrote a lengthy Instagram post lambasting those closest to her for “never showing up” and stressing she won’t be touring anytime soon with her father at the helm.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” she wrote. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!”

The day after, Jamie Lynn Spears took to social media to say: “May the peace of the Lord be with you and your spirit.”

Hour later, Britney posted again on Instagram with a caption that appeared to parody her sister’s.

“May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today,” she wrote alongside a video of her dancing to Billie Eilish’s song, “Bad Guy”.

Drawing more than five million views, countless fans took the caption as a veiled response to Jamie Lynn’s plea for peace.

“Dance away, Britney…your fans support you, even if your family doesn’t,” one wrote.

“She said sit down, Jamie Lynn,” another added.

“Girl you really coming for Jamie Lynn neck, FREE BRITNEY,” a third user said.

But by Monday, fans noticed that Jamie Lynn’s caption had been replaced by emojis. The comments, meanwhile, had been switched off.

Jamie Lynn Spears says it ‘wasn’t her place’ to speak out about Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears has, for the most part, remained silent throughout Britney’s 13-year-long conservatorship, the legal arrangement which has seen her father Jamie Spears given sweeping control over her life.

The Zoey 101 star broke her silence days after Britney’s bombshell court appearance, in which she described the conservatorship as “abusive“, said that her father should be in jail.

Jamie Lynn later stressed in a social media post that it “wasn’t [her] place” to speak publicly.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after,” she said.

She also suggested that she and her children, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, three, have endured “death threats” as a result. Jamie Lynn is reportedly the only member of the Spears family not on Britney’s payroll.

“Facts,” Jamie Lynn wrote, sharing a headline to that effect. “Now leave my broke-ass alone.”

Britney Spears wants to sue her family

Britney has signalled her intention to sue her family over what she has experienced as a result of having her liberties restricted by the conservatorship.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” the 39-year-old said.

“I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.

“I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long is not good for my heart.”