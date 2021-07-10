Euro’s ‘Tiny Football Car’ to return decked out in Pride colours for nail-biting England final

The Volkswagen Remote Control Mini Car – known as the Tiny Football Car – will sport Pride colours for the UEFA Euro 2020 final game on 11 July 2021. (Twitter/@TinyFootballCar)

The Euro 2020 “Tiny Football Car” will be decorated in Pride colours ahead of the nail-biting final match between England and Italy.

The remote-controlled vehicle – a 1.5 scale model of a Volkswagen SUV – first appeared in June as Italy played Turkey. The tiny car was deployed to deliver the match ball to referee Danny Makkelie. Fans have come to adore seeing the car whizz across the Euro 2020 pitch in the weeks since it first appeared.

Euro 2020’s surprise internet celebrity will get a rainbow makeover ahead of Sunday (11 July) final game between England and Italy. The Tiny Football Car’s official Twitter page posted a picture of the Pride-coloured miniature VW surrounded by balls on a football field.

The caption read: “I’m so excited for Sunday’s Final, especially since I just tried on my new kit! Do you like it?”

The post included a rainbow and smiling face with hearts emojis alongside a Pride hashtag.

Fans were overjoyed by the Tiny Football Car’s new LGBT+ remodel. One person wrote the miniature car’s new look was a clear sign it supports LGBT+ rights while another person joked it was the car’s ‘coming out’ moment.

The Tiny Football Car said LGBTQ rights #euro2020 https://t.co/YDLvKV5YKr — Lee Beattie (@leebeattie) July 9, 2021

So happy tiny football car has come out, good 4 u tiny football car x https://t.co/2hIElmKjLd — Becky Taylor-Gill (@beckytaylorgill) July 9, 2021

You look wonderful, tiny football car. ☺️ https://t.co/V1phA4MxkP — Helen Crossley (@helencrossley) July 9, 2021

No thoughts just tiny football car pride version https://t.co/60SFrp3hrs — 𝕷𝖆𝖓𝖆 (@lanasargeant) July 9, 2021

YOU GO TINY FOOTBALL CAR, IM WATCHING THE FINAL JUST FOR U NOW https://t.co/Lz1seNItEf — slaughtercarrie (@karryslaughter) July 9, 2021

just when i thought tiny football car couldn’t get any better https://t.co/ek0Z7etyj9 — Nemo (@erikkssons) July 9, 2021

Volkswagen UK also posted about the Tiny Football Car’s new look on its Twitter. The car manufacturer posted a short video of the rainbow-coloured car driving across a pitch with a kaleidoscope ball in its roof.

The video also included the words “charged with Pride” and “share with love” flashing across the screen. Volkswagen UK encouraged football fans to “share nothing but love” ahead of the final Euro 2020’s match.

Many football stars have shown their support for LGBT+ rights during Euro 2020

England captain and striker Harry Kane wore a rainbow armband during the England and Germany match earlier in the tournament. More recently, England midfielder Jordan Henderson was spotted wearing rainbow laces as he scored his first-ever international goal.

Earlier in the tournament, UEFA investigated if German captain Manuel Neuer’s LGBT+ Pride armband was “political”. The Euro football bosses also blocked Munich’s Allianz Arena from lighting up in rainbow colours as a statement against Hungary’s new anti-LGBT+ law.