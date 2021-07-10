Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
News

Euro’s ‘Tiny Football Car’ to return decked out in Pride colours for nail-biting England final

Maggie Baska July 10, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Volkswagen Tiny Football Car Pride Euro 2020

The Volkswagen Remote Control Mini Car – known as the Tiny Football Car – will sport Pride colours for the UEFA Euro 2020 final game on 11 July 2021. (Twitter/@TinyFootballCar)

The Euro 2020 “Tiny Football Car” will be decorated in Pride colours ahead of the nail-biting final match between England and Italy.

The remote-controlled vehicle – a 1.5 scale model of a Volkswagen SUV – first appeared in June as Italy played Turkey. The tiny car was deployed to deliver the match ball to referee Danny Makkelie. Fans have come to adore seeing the car whizz across the Euro 2020 pitch in the weeks since it first appeared.

Euro 2020’s surprise internet celebrity will get a rainbow makeover ahead of Sunday (11 July) final game between England and Italy. The Tiny Football Car’s official Twitter page posted a picture of the Pride-coloured miniature VW surrounded by balls on a football field.

The caption read: “I’m so excited for Sunday’s Final, especially since I just tried on my new kit! Do you like it?”

The post included a rainbow and smiling face with hearts emojis alongside a Pride hashtag.

Fans were overjoyed by the Tiny Football Car’s new LGBT+ remodel. One person wrote the miniature car’s new look was a clear sign it supports LGBT+ rights while another person joked it was the car’s ‘coming out’ moment.

Volkswagen UK also posted about the Tiny Football Car’s new look on its Twitter. The car manufacturer posted a short video of the rainbow-coloured car driving across a pitch with a kaleidoscope ball in its roof.

The video also included the words “charged with Pride” and “share with love” flashing across the screen. Volkswagen UK encouraged football fans to “share nothing but love” ahead of the final Euro 2020’s match.

Many football stars have shown their support for LGBT+ rights during Euro 2020

England captain and striker Harry Kane wore a rainbow armband during the England and Germany match earlier in the tournament. More recently, England midfielder Jordan Henderson was spotted wearing rainbow laces as he scored his first-ever international goal.

Earlier in the tournament, UEFA investigated if German captain Manuel Neuer’s LGBT+ Pride armband was “political”. The Euro football bosses also blocked Munich’s Allianz Arena from lighting up in rainbow colours as a statement against Hungary’s new anti-LGBT+ law.

Latest Posts

Volkswagen Tiny Football Car Pride Euro 2020
News

Euro’s ‘Tiny Football Car’ to return decked out in Pride colours for nail-biting England final

Maggie Baska - July 10, 2021

Homophobic graffiti
Crime

Children as young as 11 responsible for crude and disgusting homophobic graffiti

Patrick Kelleher - July 9, 2021

Ricky Gervais The Office
Entertainment

Ricky Gervais says The Office would be ‘cancelled’ if it was made today

Patrick Kelleher - July 9, 2021

Gay Men's Chorus
Life

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus dog-piled with death threats by QAnon conspiracy theorists

Patrick Kelleher - July 9, 2021

Related Articles

Homophobic graffiti
Crime

Children as young as 11 responsible for crude and disgusting homophobic graffiti

Patrick Kelleher - July 9, 2021

Gay Men's Chorus
Life

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus dog-piled with death threats by QAnon conspiracy theorists

Patrick Kelleher - July 9, 2021

Joe Biden
US

Republican attorneys general throw giant tantrum over Joe Biden’s unfaltering LGBT+ allyship

Emma Powys Maurice - July 9, 2021

Marjorie Taylor Greene
US

Marjorie Taylor Greene goes on unhinged, hate-fill rant about trans kids and gay sex

Josh Milton - July 9, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon