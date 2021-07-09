Menu

Wild Science Lab release its first ever ‘intensive’ night time skin care range

Jonny Yates July 9, 2021
Wild Science Lab skincare

Wild Science Lab has released its first skin care range specifically for night time routines. (Wild Science Lab)

Wild Science Lab has released a new “intensive” skin care range for your night time routine.

The collection from Wild Science Lab is its first that focuses on rejuvenating your skin throughout the night to get the best “beauty sleep” possible.

To shop the new Night Switch skincare range head to wildsciencelab.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The range features four products that focus on “intensive night-time repair treatments to help neutralise, correct, strengthen and replenish skin that is dehydrated, damaged and prematurely aged.”

Each of the four products helps revitalise your skin by focusing on different aspects from lifestyle stresses to sun damage and puffy eyes to skin cell rejuvenation.

Wild Science Lab
Wild Science Lab suggest using the four products in this order during your night time skin care routine. (Wild Science Lab)

To start off is the Control Switch Repair Serum which gives your skin a boost while you sleep by helping those skin cells regenerate over night to its maximum efficiency.

The Light Switch meanwhile is a hyperpigmentation serum that can be applied morning and night before using moisturiser or SPF.

Then finish up with the Night Watch Resilience Moisturiser which contains shea butter, hemp seed oil and hyaluronic acid to help restore strength to fragile, inflamed skin that’s been triggered by lifestyle stresses.

Plus you can also use the Night Shift Renewal Eye Serum which helps with irritation and puffiness around the eyes with its anti-fatigue formula that’s loaded with lifting, firming and brightening actives including hyaluronic acid.

 

The night time skincare range follows up the brand’s previously released Fruit Boost Skincare Range.

It features rejuvenating treatments with a daily approach to help rebalance, protect and revitalise skin that is exposed to environmental aggressors that impair skin radiance.

These skin stresses can cause outbreaks, signs of dehydration, hyperpigmentation and fatigue which can be combatted by the range that is hydrating and contains Vitamin C.

To shop the brand’s Night Switch Skincare Range and other products head to wildsciencelab.com.

You can also get 20 percent off the entire Wild Science Lab collection by using the code Switch20 during checkout.

