Deathloop. (Sony)

Sony may have skipped E3 this year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great looking games coming to PlayStation soon.

In their latest State of Play video, Sony revealed a handful of new titles on the way and gave us a deep dive into the unique gameplay of Arkane’s Deathloop.

Here’s everything shown at the latest State of Play.

Deathloop

It’s been pushed back a couple of times, but Deathloop is certainly looking to be worth the wait. A mix of Hitman and Hades (with a dash of Dark Souls), a new video showed off its creative gameplay that indicates its immersive sim roots.

You play an assassin tasked with defeating eight targets before the day ends, except each time you die the loop begins again. Intel and weapons are retained, so over time your arsenal of abilities, guns and intelligence expands for a wide range of killing opportunities.

Unless your game is invaded by Juliana, one of the eight targets played by another gamer online, that is. Their task is to stop you, forcing you back to the start of the loop.

It’s accompanied by a cool jazz soundtrack that adds a 60s spy vibe. Along with its Black protagonists, Deathloop is a breath of fresh air.

It’s due on PlayStation 5 on 14 September – check out the trailer below and read up on how to break the loop here.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut

Announced at the Summer Games Festival, Hideo Kojima is bringing a Director’s Cut version of Death Stranding to PlayStation 5. So now you can admire Norman Reedus’ butt in greater detail.

A fresh look during the State of Play revealed the list of new content coming to this remaster: new story missions, new weapons, new supports (a robot to carry packages!), a firing range, a Fragile circuit race, and more.

Now there will be even more ways to enjoy the mind-f**k that is Death Stranding. It’s coming to PlayStation 5 on 24 September, with an upgrade available for existing PS4 owners for $10/€10.

Lost Judgement

A sequel to Judgement, itself a spin-off of the Yakuza series, Lost Judgement once again sees private detective Takayuki Yagami investigating crime, while indulging in dancing, skateboarding, car racing and more.

A new trailer gave us a look at the side content we’ll be distracting ourselves with, alongside fighting, exploring, and looking for clues, as well as a glimpse of the new story.

It’s out on 24 September, which is shaping up to be a very busy month for PlayStation owners.

JETT: The Far Shore

JETT is the latest game from Superbrothers, known for their Sword & Sworcery EP mobile game. They’re aiming for a pacifist game that eschews the usual combat and resource management of space games.

Instead, you’ll be avoiding conflict as you explore an alien planet both in your ship and on foot seeking a home for your civilisation. Fly over its wide open landscapes as you discover the mysteries of this alien world. It’s out later this year.

Sifu

Martial arts title Sifu has sadly fallen back to a 2022 release, but a new trailer gives us a new look at its gameplay and ageing mechanic.

Each time you die your character ages by a year, but becomes older and wiser over time like the Kung Fu masters – eventually you’ll be too old, though, and will be forced to restart.

Its heavily stylised world looks stunning, the neon lit environments subtly evolving over time. Keep an eye out for this early next year.

And the rest…

Moss: Book II is a new PSVR title featuring the adorable little mouse Quill.

Arcadegeddon is a new online shooter that sees you saving a beloved arcade and earning street cred – so far so Splatoon.

We got a look at the post-launch content planned for Tribes of Midgard, the Norse-inspired brawler out on 27 July.

Hunter’s Arena comes to PS4 and PS5 on 3 August; it’s a 30-player battle royale featuring magical hunters fighting demons. It’ll be available for PS Plus owners for free.

In F.I.S.T, play as Rayton the moody rabbit in a sidescrolling steampunk world with thrilling air combat.

Based on the popular anime, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles brings demon brawling to PS5 on 15 October.

Watch the full State of Play presentation below.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]