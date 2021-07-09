Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

The first guest judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 may have just self-confirmed

Patrick Kelleher July 9, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul's Drag Race. (WOW)

The first guest judge for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race might already have been confirmed.

Cheyenne Jackson, a regular fixture on the hugely-popular drag contest, appeared to suggest that he has already filmed a guest judge slot in an interview with SFX Magazine.

When asked if he has any further appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race lined up, Cheyenne Jackson told SFX: “Yeah, I shot them about a year ago as they do them about a year in advance.”

He continued: “I love Ru, he’s been a friend for maybe nine years. He’s one of my mentors, and anytime he asks me to come on and play, it’s always such a fun thing.

“It’s one of my favourite shows, I love it. The UK version too.”

Cheyenne Jackson is waiting to guest judge on Drag Race UK

It turns out that Jackson is such a big Drag Race fan that he is ready and waiting to be asked to guest judge on the UK version.

When asked if he would be prepared to guest judge on Drag Race UK, Jackson told SFX: “Sure. Of course, I would do any of them!

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“I loved the UK version because the British sensibility is so much drier and so many of the queens are naturally comedy queens.”

The actor – who is openly gay – also opened up about how LGBT+ representation on screen has improved over the last two decades.

“I’ve been a working actor since I was 27 and it’s just grown exponentially, from being the token gay character in a sitcom to now not having it be an issue anymore,” Jackson said.

“There’s such a wonderfully diverse array of juicy characters. Queer, not queer, bisexual, none of that stuff matters to me when I’m choosing a part.

“I just want to know that I can bring him to life,” he said.

Jackson’s latest comment comes just weeks after he was named as a guest judge on Drag Race All Stars 6.

Related topics: Cheyenne Jackson, RuPaul's Drag Race

Latest Posts

RuPaul's Drag Race
Entertainment

The first guest judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 may have just self-confirmed

Patrick Kelleher - July 9, 2021

Two headshots of Samuel Luiz
World

Thousands call for street where gay man was violently killed to be renamed in his honour

Josh Milton - July 9, 2021

Rihanna was photographed with A$AP Rocky in New York City this week wearing a vintage band tee. (Gotham/GC Images & Amazon)
Fashion

Copy Rihanna’s ‘recording studio’ look with this incredible vintage punk band tee from Etsy

Jonny Yates - July 9, 2021

Konami Griezmann
Gaming

Konami ditches FC Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann after alleged racist incident in Japanese hotel

Shakeena Johnson - July 9, 2021

Related Articles

Rihanna was photographed with A$AP Rocky in New York City this week wearing a vintage band tee. (Gotham/GC Images & Amazon)
Fashion

Copy Rihanna’s ‘recording studio’ look with this incredible vintage punk band tee from Etsy

Jonny Yates - July 9, 2021

Konami Griezmann
Gaming

Konami ditches FC Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann after alleged racist incident in Japanese hotel

Shakeena Johnson - July 9, 2021

The Last Of Us
Entertainment

Everything you need to know about new, queer, post-apocalyptic HBO series The Last of Us

Ed Nightingale - July 9, 2021

Gay Men's Chorus
US

Right-wing cranks flip out over hilarious Gay Men’s Chorus song about teaching kids tolerance

Emma Powys Maurice - July 9, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon