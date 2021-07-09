RuPaul's Drag Race. (WOW)

The first guest judge for season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race might already have been confirmed.

Cheyenne Jackson, a regular fixture on the hugely-popular drag contest, appeared to suggest that he has already filmed a guest judge slot in an interview with SFX Magazine.

When asked if he has any further appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race lined up, Cheyenne Jackson told SFX: “Yeah, I shot them about a year ago as they do them about a year in advance.”

He continued: “I love Ru, he’s been a friend for maybe nine years. He’s one of my mentors, and anytime he asks me to come on and play, it’s always such a fun thing.

“It’s one of my favourite shows, I love it. The UK version too.”

Cheyenne Jackson is waiting to guest judge on Drag Race UK

It turns out that Jackson is such a big Drag Race fan that he is ready and waiting to be asked to guest judge on the UK version.

When asked if he would be prepared to guest judge on Drag Race UK, Jackson told SFX: “Sure. Of course, I would do any of them!

“I loved the UK version because the British sensibility is so much drier and so many of the queens are naturally comedy queens.”

The actor – who is openly gay – also opened up about how LGBT+ representation on screen has improved over the last two decades.

“I’ve been a working actor since I was 27 and it’s just grown exponentially, from being the token gay character in a sitcom to now not having it be an issue anymore,” Jackson said.

“There’s such a wonderfully diverse array of juicy characters. Queer, not queer, bisexual, none of that stuff matters to me when I’m choosing a part.

“I just want to know that I can bring him to life,” he said.

Jackson’s latest comment comes just weeks after he was named as a guest judge on Drag Race All Stars 6.