Rihanna was photographed with A$AP Rocky in New York City this week wearing a vintage band tee. (Gotham/GC Images & Amazon)

Rihanna was reportedly spotted heading to the recording studio in New York City… aaaaand that’s the sound of the Navy hyperventilating.

The pop icon was photographed strutting the streets with A$AP Rocky this week in a casual, stylish fit.

Rihanna wore an eye watering $495 bucket hat from Prada and matching sunglasses, but it was her vintage band t-shirt that stood out.

The singer repped a band tee featuring one of the original punk rock groups The Cramps, who were part of the early CBGB punk rock movement in New York.

The effortlessly cool girl of pop music is always setting trends that other celebs and fans follow, and there’s a way to replicate her band tee style without breaking the bank.

There are plenty of vintage-style tees featuring The Cramps, including one with the same design as Rihanna’s including the band’s logo and slogan, “… off the bone”.

You can get the t-shirt in black from Etsy or in green from Amazon and then get creative by making it into a vest like Riri, plus there are more designs available from Etsy.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna spotted leaving the studio last night. pic.twitter.com/yNskZg4EDU — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) July 8, 2021

According to the Daily Mail the pair were “first seen stopping for gas at a gas station” before making “their way to a music studio in the city.”

If this is true then we can the hear the screams of millions of fans who have been waiting patiently, or sometimes not so much, for a new album from the singer.

On social media, Rihanna’s Navy were speculating about reason for going to the studio, with some hoping she’s recording solo music while others thought it might be for an A$AP Rocky collab.

One fan joked: “all i know is she better be recording her album too… she know how to multitask”.

Another wrote: “Recording her album or his? Or are they recording an album together? Give us the details!!!”

While a third burst some fans bubbles saying: “Don’t get ur hopes up Rihanna ain’t doing nothing but adlibs for him.”

It’s been five years since Rihanna’s last album Anti and only a sprinkle of features on DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Loyalty” since then, so fans are desperate for any signs of new music.

But she’s been pretty busy since releasing her last solo material with her inclusive lingerie line Fenty x Savage as well as dominating the beauty world with Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.