Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Ricky Gervais says The Office would be ‘cancelled’ if it was made today

Patrick Kelleher July 9, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Ricky Gervais The Office

Ricky Gervais in The Office. (BBC)

Ricky Gervais has suggested that The Office would be “cancelled” if it was made today.

The sitcom first aired on BBC Two in 2001, and it later spawned a nine-season US spin-off that remains hugely popular to this day.

Ricky Gervais reflected on the show’s success in an interview with BBC News on the 20th anniversary of its BBC debut.

“I mean now it would be cancelled,” Gervais told BBC News.

“I’m looking forward to when they pick out one thing and try to cancel it. Someone said they might try to cancel it one day, and I say, ‘Good let them cancel it. I’ve been paid!'”

However, Dr Simon Weaver, a senior lecturer in media and communications at Brunel University in London, told the BBC that The Office is unlikely to be “cancelled” anytime soon.

“I doubt that The Office will be criticised in the same way that, for example, Little Britain has been,” Weaver said.

“In The Office, the audience are encouraged to identify not with the ignorant Brent, but with the characters Dawn and Tim, and the victims of Brent’s ill-conceived comments are never racial or gendered caricatures, rather they are ordinary, intelligent people.”

Ricky Gervais said his quote about The Office had been misinterpreted

Needless to say, Ricky Gervais’ comments about The Office quickly went viral on Twitter, with many calling the comedian out for his claims.

On Friday (9 July), Gervais claimed his quote was being taken out of context.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“Just to be clear, I did not say The Office would be cancelled if it were made today. That makes no sense.”

He added: “It’s still around,” before repeating his quote in the BBC interview where he said the show could one day be cancelled over its dated jokes.

Gervais insisted that the comment was “clearly a joke”.

When one fan asked if he would write the same material today, Gervais replied: “There are even more ridiculous things to ridicule these days.”

Latest Posts

Homophobic graffiti
Crime

Children as young as 11 responsible for crude and disgusting homophobic graffiti

Patrick Kelleher - July 9, 2021

Ricky Gervais The Office
Entertainment

Ricky Gervais says The Office would be ‘cancelled’ if it was made today

Patrick Kelleher - July 9, 2021

Gay Men's Chorus
Life

San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus dog-piled with death threats by QAnon conspiracy theorists

Patrick Kelleher - July 9, 2021

Joe Biden
US

Republican attorneys general throw giant tantrum over Joe Biden’s unfaltering LGBT+ allyship

Emma Powys Maurice - July 9, 2021

Related Articles

Eddie Izzard, comedian and political activis
Entertainment

Eddie Izzard shares touching advice for anyone coming out and living as their authentic selves

Patrick Kelleher - July 9, 2021

Perfect Dark N64
Entertainment

Head of Xbox says he wants to see more diversity in games – and more female leads like Joanna Dark

Ed Nightingale - July 9, 2021

RuPaul's Drag Race
Entertainment

The first guest judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 may have just self-confirmed

Patrick Kelleher - July 9, 2021

Rihanna was photographed with A$AP Rocky in New York City this week wearing a vintage band tee. (Gotham/GC Images & Amazon)
Fashion

Copy Rihanna’s ‘recording studio’ look with this incredible vintage punk band tee from Etsy

Jonny Yates - July 9, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon