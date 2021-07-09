Black Widow is finally getting a theatrical release after a number of delays. (YouTube)

Marvel’s much-anticipated film Black Widow is premiering across the globe this week.

Despite a number of delays due to the pandemic, Marvel fans will finally get the chance to see the ass-kicking Black Widow’s stand alone film.

Starring Scarlett Johansson in the title role alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz the film is being released in cinemas and on Disney+’s premier access from 9 July.

The plot sees Natasha Romanoff on the run and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past, long before she became an Avenger.

The story is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, but marks the first film to be released as part of “Phase Four” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It follows up the first television shows from the franchise, with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider and Loki all having been released on Disney+ in 2021.

If you’re a fan of the Marvel franchise and character Black Widow, then there are plenty of gifts you can get. We’ve put together a list of some of the amazing merch you can buy for yourself, or for a friend.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

A classic item for any Marvel fan is the Pop! Vinyl Figure and there’s a number of different Black Widow ones available. This includes the one pictured which sees her in the white suit from the latest film and it’s available from Zavvi here. Plus you can also get editions from films Infinity War and Endgame which are available here or a Black Widow street style version from Amazon.

This Marvel set is a European exclusive that features two light-up Black Widow Bites and a pin replica of her belt buckle in the movie. It comes in a collectible box and a certificate of authenticity. The limited edition, official set is available from Zavvi.

This t-shirt features a Black Widow graphic inspired by the film, which sees the character on a motorbike and her logo replacing the “I”. It’s from the women’s section of the Disney Shop here.

This zip neck sweatshirt in black and red – the signature colours of Black Widow – features the film’s logo embellished on the front. It’s priced at £30 and is available in adult sizes between XS and XL from the Disney Shop.

This t-shirt from Zavvi is an official Marvel tee that features a design inspired by her standalone film and you can get it for £14.99 here. There are also a number of other Black Widow t-shirts available which reference the original comic to the Avengers films and they’re available here.

This Black Widow t-shirt features the different eras of the character played by Scarlett Johansson throughout the franchise, alongside the logo for the character. The graphic tee is available in a number of colours and you can get it from Amazon.

Another one-off item is the Black Widow “opening ceremony key” from the Disney Shop to celebrate the release of the film. The keys were originally given to guests who took part in opening a Disney store and have since been reimagined for popular films. This one features the black and red colours of the Black Widow logo and a character artwork. You can get it from the Disney Shop here.

This one is perfect for any Marvel fans who love collectible items. The six-inch action figure is inspired by the Black Widow film which sees her rep her white superhero outfit alongside a number of accessories. The set from Hasbro is priced at £34.49 and you can get it from Amazon here.

This Marvel set from Lego is inspired by the latest film and features the title character, Yelena Belova and Taskmaster as well as accessories and weapons, so you can recreate some iconic scenes from the film. The set is available from lego.com.

No merch collection would be complete without a mug! Fans of the character can get their hands on this Black Widow travel mug which features the film’s logo and it’s available from the Disney Shop.