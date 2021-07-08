St. Vincent is bringing her Daddy's Home World Tour to three venues across the UK and Ireland in 2022. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

St. Vincent has announced UK and Ireland dates on her Daddy’s Home World Tour.

The queer musician announced the dates in London, Edinburgh and Dublin saying, “daddy goes abroad in 2022.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10am on Friday (9 July) from Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

The tour is in support of her sixth studio album also entitled Daddy’s Home, which was inspired by her father’s release from prison in 2019, the same time she began writing the LP.

Released in May 2021, the album was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and features singles “Pay Your Way in Pain” and “The Melting of the Sun”.

The sound of the album references the early 1970s New York music scene, with the singer telling SoundStrip: “To me, it’s the music that my father introduced me to. And I would say that I mostly knew him through the music that he liked.”

“So having that music from an early age is a sort of connection I had to an elusive father figure, it kind of tied into it really nicely with making the record,” she adds.

The Daddy’s Home World Tour will see her perform at Dublin’s Fairview Park and Edinburgh’s Usher Hall before finishing up at London’s Eventim Apollo next summer, as well as dates across Europe.

In an interview with the Guardian she discusses how she’s busy conceptualising for the upcoming tour, noting how it will differ from her previous Masseducation show.

She says: “There was a video of me getting punched in the face in slow motion and everything was through the funhouse mirror and perverse.

“This will be perverse in a totally refreshing new way!”.

St Vincent’s 2022 UK and Ireland tour dates: