Mina the Square Enix Pride mascot. (Square Enix)

Square Enix have named their non-binary Pride mascot – say hello to Mina!

For Pride Month, the Final Fantasy developer and publisher asked fans to name their Pride mascot.

The mascot was specially designed by Final Fantasy artist Toshiyuki Itahana to represent diversity and freedom.

Our #Pride Mascot designed by Toshiyuki Itahana represents diversity and freedom, and we want you to help name them! Reply to this tweet with a name idea and it might become part of Square Enix history.https://t.co/Mrs0HolY9g #loveislove pic.twitter.com/atCLgXJQir — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 1, 2021

“We received hundreds of fantastic suggestions that captured the ideals that the mascot was created to represent: diversity, freedom and love,” reads a Square Enix blog post that revealed the name.

The winning name is Mina, as suggested by Twitter user Sara Winters.

It’s a cute name, but specifically in Japanese the word ‘Mina’ (皆) means ‘all’, or ‘everyone’. As Sara said in her suggestion, “pride is for all of us”.

As a thank you, Itahana has signed a special print of the character for the winner.

#PrideMonth is over, but you can still snag some limited #Pride apparel featuring our mascot Mina 🏳️‍🌈 We'll be selling (and donating) until July 11th! All profits go to charity and we're flying high with all the support we've seen this month, thank you ⛅️ https://t.co/Y2jBu1NwAA pic.twitter.com/5OWgP4HpWl — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) July 1, 2021

In addition to this campaign, Square Enix are selling Pride themed apparel featuring Mina until 11 July.

All profits from sales will be donated to LGBT+ charities GLAAD and Stonewall.

“At Square Enix, we remain committed to growing a supportive, inclusive culture and Mina stands proud as a visual statement of that commitment,” reads the blog post.

“Thanks again to all of you for your name suggestions, and for embracing Mina, and what they represent, so wholeheartedly.”

Square Enix were one of many games companies to celebrate Pride this year with a special campaign, alongside games offering Pride flags and emotes.

Xbox in particular is focusing on diversity, to allow gamers to play as their “authentic selves”.

PlayStation have also added an LGBT+ category to the PSN Store.

Other companies have faced a backlash for their efforts: both Twitch and Blizzard were accused of rainbow capitalism for their Pride themed merchandise.

