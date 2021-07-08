Menu

The Spice Girls are giving us all what we really want with this 25th anniversary ‘Wannabe’ merch

Jonny Yates July 8, 2021
Wannabe 25 anniversary cassette

The new merch includes this retro cassette single

Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic debut single “Wannabe”.

Today (8 July) marks 25 years since the world heard Scary Spice’s laugh on the opening bar of one of the biggest selling songs of all time.

So, here’s the story from a to z: the track was released in the UK on 8 July, 1996, changing the landscape of pop music forever and inspiring Spice Girls, Boys and Theys everywhere.

The single reached the number one spot for seven weeks in the UK and went on to top the charts in 37 countries across the globe, confirming the takeover of Girl Power around the world.

“Wannabe” became a symbol for the ’90s female takeover that’s stood the test of time, with Ginger, Scary, Sporty, Baby and Posh’s single becoming one of the most streamed songs from the 1990s.


The catchy track also coined terms including “Zig-A-Zig Ah”, “I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want”, “friendship never ends” and “slam your body down and wind it all around” and made the five-piece instant pop icons.

It was followed up by a host of hit singles and albums like “2 Become 1”, “Spice Up Your Life” and “Stop” as well as a feature length film and hundreds of campaigns starring the Spice Girls from Pepsi to Chupa Chups.

In 2019 the group reunited for a sold-out tour across the UK and Ireland, with Mel C recently teasing another reunion telling the Celebrity Search Engine podcast, “I can’t speak for everybody, but if it was down to me, as soon as we can [tour], we will.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spice Girls (@spicegirls)

As part of the 25th anniversary celebration the band have been asking fans to join in with the “I Am A Spice Girl” hashtag on social media, with pictures and videos of their Spice Girls memories.

The band wrote: “We believe there is a Spice Girl in all of us, and we want you to join us on a trip down memory lane! We want to see you singing your heart out, showing off your best dance moves and hear how you’ve been inspired, influenced and excited by everything People Power.”

They’ve also confirmed the release of a special edition vinyl and cassette of the single alongside an unreleased track entitled “Feed Your Love”.

Below we’ve put together a list of some prints and t-shirts inspired by the iconic hit as well as how to pre-order the limited edition EP.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Spice Girls Wannabe vinyl
Spice Girls are releasing a limited edition vinyl and cassette EP featuring “Wannabe”. (Instagram)

To mark the 25th anniversary of “Wannabe”, the group are releasing a limited edition picture disc vinyl and cassette of the iconic debut single. The mini album will feature the original single, a Junior Vasquez remix edit – which was originally the B-side for “2 Become 1” – a demo version and a previously unreleased track “Feed Your Love”.

Due to “unprecedented demand in vinyl worldwide” the band confirmed the release is being pushed back to 27 August, but the digital version of the EP will be released on 9 July so fans can stream it on repeat. To pre-order the vinyl or cassette you can head to Rough Trade.

Wannabe t-shirt
A t-shirt featuring the lyrics from “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls. (Etsy/PolkaDonk)

This t-shirt created by an Etsy seller features the iconic pre-chorus of “Wannabe” sang by Scary and Ginger Spice. The colourful, graphic tee is priced at £15.99 and you can get it from Etsy here.

Spice Girls Wannabe print
A print featuring lyrics from “Wannabe”. (Etsy/MapleGooseMakes)

There’s pretty much a print for every line of the track which shows just how iconic the single is and to kick it off is this one featuring “tell me what you want, what you really, really want” alongside a pink backdrop. It’s priced at £6 and you can get it from Etsy.

Spice Girls Wannabe print
A “Zig-A-Zig Ah” print. (Etsy/Funhasmorestories)

This print is a perfect edition for any feature wall that features the line “Zig-A-Zig, Ah” from the track which the girls themselves claim “anything” from having a laugh with a friend, watching a film or doing something that makes you happy. So, sex, basically. This print features graphics that wouldn’t look out of place in a Spice Girls music video and you can get it from Etsy here.

Spice Girls Wannabe print
Another “Zig-A-Zig, Ah” print. (Etsy/WhoWhatClaireArt)

Spice Girls Wannabe Print
A “Friendship Never End” print. (Etsy/WallOfFamePrints)

Two of the things the Spice Girls repped the most were “Girl Power” and friendship which is showcased in this print featuring the lyric “friendship never ends” from their debut single. It features alongside easily recognisable silhouettes of each of the band members in their iconic costumes. This print is available from Etsy here.

Spice Girls Wannabe print
Two prints featuring lyrics from “Wannabe”. (Etsy/JingleJanglePrints)

These prints reference the verse rapped by Scary Spice which kicks off with “so here’s the story from a to z” and notes each of the band members. The set of prints are available from Etsy here.

Related topics: shopping, spice girls

