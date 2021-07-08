Menu

Megan Fox’s eight-year-old son bullied by cruel trolls for wearing a dress

Patrick Kelleher July 8, 2021
Megan Fox

Megan Fox. (Andreas Rentz/Getty)

Megan Fox’s eight-year-old son Noah has been on the receiving end of vicious comments on social media for wearing a dress.

The actress opened up about her son’s experience in an interview with InStyle where she revealed that Noah has been targeted by “mean, awful people and cruel people” online over his fashion choices.

“I don’t want him to ever have to read that s**t because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,'” Megan Fox said.

This isn’t the first time Fox has opened up about her son’s love of fashion and creativity. During an appearance on The View in 2019, she revealed that Noah loved designing outfits.

She also explained that he liked to wear dresses occasionally – but the actress revealed he had faced cruel comments from other children at school over his fashion choices.

Megan Fox’s son was told: ‘Boys don’t wear dresses’

“He’s really into fashion,” Fox said. “Sometimes he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses sometimes.

“I send him to a really liberal, hippy school but even there, here in California, he still has little boys going like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’ And so we’re going through that now where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what.”

 

She continued: “He had stopped wearing dresses for a while – he just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’

“And he was like, ‘Well all the boys laughed when I came in,’ but he’s like, ‘I don’t care, I love dresses too much.'”

In 2017, Megan Fox faced a torrent of abuse on social media after she shared a photo of her son Noah wearing a Frozen dress.

Cruel trolls accused her of “promoting gay perversion” and said she was destroying “traditional gender roles”.

Worryingly, one person claimed it was a parent’s job to teach their children that they must only wear clothes that match their assigned gender.

