Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Gaming

Bioware removed the infamous Mass Effect: Legendary Edition butt shots. A modder put them back in

Shakeena Johnson July 8, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Mass Effect Legendary butt shots

BioWare/Electronic Arts

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (the remastered version of the original Mass Effect games) was a lot less – er – cheeky, than its predecessors.

Developer Bioware removed or dialled down the gratuitous bum shots that were a feature of the original games, but a modder has added them back in, because unnecessary ass is important.

Interestingly, the butt shots removed from Mass Effect 2 & 3 have actually been added back in to Legendary Edition by the same modder who removed them from the original games.

Modder Scottina123 originally removed the close-up of Miranda’s booty back in September 2018 with their No More Butt Shots mod. The shots, which took place during one of the games most emotional scenes between characters Miranda and Shepherd, saw her talk about concerns for her family’s safety.

Completely diverting the players away from the characters’ emotions and expressions, the camera appeared to focus on her butt giving the viewers a close-up view of her famous cheeks instead of, say, her face.

“The camera positioning for Miranda’s pre-loyalty mission always annoyed me,” their description for the mod reads.

“To me, it was extremely disrespectful to Miranda’s character. She just let you into, possibly, her greatest secret and all the camera does, by focusing on her behind, is sexualised her in a key point of character development. This mod fixes that. Now the camera will no longer focus on her butt at any point in the loyalty mission conversation. The camera will remain the same during her romance conversation.”

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

The third-person shooter RPG game, which depicts an alternate universe where humans and the alien civilisations have colonised the Milky Way galaxy, has previously come under fire for its representation of same-sex relationships and sexual minorities.

Just last month, BioWare was in the news for a recent update that saw the deadname of a former-employee who transitioned after working on Mass Effect 2 be removed, and instead she has been credited under her new name, much to her cousin’s delight. We definitely need to see more of that behaviour from developers in future.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Twitter and Facebook. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

Related topics: gaming

Latest Posts

Mass Effect Legendary butt shots
Gaming

Bioware removed the infamous Mass Effect: Legendary Edition butt shots. A modder put them back in

Shakeena Johnson - July 8, 2021

St. Vincent UK tour tickets
Tickets

Queer music icon St. Vincent announces UK and Ireland dates for her ‘Daddy’s Home’ world tour

Jonny Yates - July 8, 2021

American Horror Stories
Film and TV

Pose’s Dyllon Burnside one of 21 big name stars confirmed for Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories

Jonny Yates - July 8, 2021

Ohio
US

Ohio governor signs sinister bill allowing doctors to refuse care to LGBT+ people

Emma Powys Maurice - July 8, 2021

Related Articles

Apex streamer Daltoosh
Gaming

Popular Twitch streamer Daltoosh issues grovelling apology after being caught making a racist joke

Shakeena Johnson - July 8, 2021

Square Enix Mina
Entertainment

Game developer Square Enix say LGBT+ rights with new non-binary mascot Mina

Ed Nightingale - July 8, 2021

Erika Ishii
Entertainment

Apex Legends actor condemns transphobia with full-throated roar on Harry Potter show

Ed Nightingale - July 8, 2021

Nintendogs speedrun
Entertainment

Nintendogs speedruns are a thing, apparently, but it seems they can sometimes go very wrong

Ed Nightingale - July 8, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon