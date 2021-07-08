Menu


Marvel producer promises more LGBT+ characters are coming to the MCU

Maggie Baska July 8, 2021
Marvel Loki LGBT

A Marvel top boss has promised to "do our best to consistently try to represent" after asked if spin-off series 'Loki' was a sign of more LGBT+ representation in MCU. (Marvel/Disney)

Marvel fans get ready – more LGBT+ characters are going to be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), according to a top boss.

Victoria Alonso, Marvel’s executive vice president of film production, has promised more queer representation will be coming to the MCU. Alonso was asked by Variety if the LGBT+ representation seen in its Disney Plus spin-off series Loki was a sign that more inclusivity may be coming to the wider cinematic universe.

She responded that representation “takes time” because Marvel has “so many stories that we can tell”. However, she promised the comic book and film franchise will “empower” different narratives by “showing the world who these people are, who these characters are”.

“There’s a lot that we have coming up that I think will be representative of the world of today,” Alonso promised. “We’re not going to nail it in the first movie or the second movie or third movie, or the first show or second show, but we will do our best to consistently try to represent.”

Marvel Loki
Marvel has confirmed that Loki’s sex is “fluid” in the upcoming Disney Plus series following the infamous trickster god’s adventures with the Time Variance Authority. (Marvel)

Marvel fans have widely praised Loki for its brazen queer representation. The titular character, Loki, is canonically bisexual after he revealed in the series that he has had love interests of “both” genders.

Before the series even aired, Marvel confirmed the god of mischief’s sex is “fluid”. This pivotal aspect of Loki’s identity was further explored in episode two after fans were introduced to Lady Loki, a gender-fluid variety who breaks heteronormativity as well as the timeline.

The Disney Plus series is the best sign of Marvel’s progress towards LGBT+ representation. However, fans have been wary of any promises that more queer characters will appear on-screen.

Marvel’s first openly queer character was an unnamed gay man in Avengers: Endgame who attends a support group meeting for survivors of Thanos’ devastating snap.

Out actor Tessa Thompson has played the heroic Valkyrie across the Thor franchise and wider Marvel universe. Her character was billed as openly bisexual, but scenes confirming her sexuality were left on the cutting room floor.

Bisexual Marvel character Valkyrie walks towards the camera in Thor: Ragnarok.
Valkyrie was bisexual in Marvel film Thor: Ragnarok, but not explicitly. (Marvel)

However, Thompson said it’s her “intention” to play her character as bisexual across the Marvel movies. She added she could see Valkyrie in a polyamorous relationship with Thor and Captain Marvel – which would be amazing!

But there is hope for Marvel’s LGBT+ fans with the upcoming Eternals movie. The upcoming film will feature an openly gay superhero who will even have a husband, played by actor Haaz Sleiman. Marvel has kept quiet about any further details about the character after the Eternals initial trailer revealed the movie heavily focuses on a romance between two other heroes.

