Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law is ‘most homophobic’ in Europe, says Dutch MEP

European delegation member Sophie in 't Veld. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty)

A Dutch MEP has said Hungary’s anti-LGBT+ law is the “most homophobic” in Europe.

Sophie in ‘t Veld hit out at the controversial law – which prohibits discussion of LGBT+ identities in schools, advertising and in the media – in a powerful speech at the European Parliament on Wednesday (7 July).

“Colleagues, we can already congratulate Mr Orbán on winning the European championship for the most homophobic law on the continent,” in ‘t Veld told the parliament.

“Last week, the new European far-right alliance has signed up to a common declaration of their ‘values’ that are profoundly homophobic and sexist, and the only answer to such an alliance is a passionate defence of European values of equality,” she said.

“Yet the European Council, it has already been said by many, stubbornly and shamefully refuses to act.

“No wonder, because the main offenders are actually members of that same European Council and the others are their enablers – let’s say the European Mitch McConnells.”

Sophie in ‘t Veld said expelling Hungary from the EU over its anti-LGBT+ law is ‘no solution’

In ‘t Veld said government leaders had spoken “strong words” on LGBT+ rights after details of Hungary’s anti-LGBT+ law emerged, with some suggesting that the country be expelled from the European Union if it refuses to back down.

“Explosion is no solution and it even betrays the millions of Hungarian people who count on Europe for support,” in ‘t Veld said.

Met zijn anti-LHBTIQ-wet is Orbán Europees kampioen homofobie en transfobie. Z’n collega-regeringsleiders uiten hun onvrede, maar zetten die woorden niet om in daden. Het is tijd om daar verandering in te brengen. pic.twitter.com/rmfpRA36I1 — Sophie in 't Veld (@SophieintVeld) July 7, 2021

“The government leaders finally have to choose what side of history they want to be on and vote on Article 7,” she said, referring to a clause that the EU can enact that would strip a member of certain rights for refusing to abide by European values.

Hungary has faced fierce international backlash over its decision to press ahead with its anti-LGBT+ “propaganda” law.

The bill came into force on Thursday (8 July) despite weeks of criticism from European counterparts and LGBT+ people across the world.

On Wednesday (7 July), European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen branded the law “a disgrace” and called on MEPs to condemn it “in the strongest possible terms”.

Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orbán has refused to bow to pressure to backtrack on the law. He previously claimed that it is “not about homosexuality”, arguing that it is “about the kids and the parents”.