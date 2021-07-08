Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Apex Legends actor condemns transphobia with full-throated roar on Harry Potter show

Ed Nightingale July 8, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Erika Ishii

Erika Ishii. (Twitter)

Erika Ishii, the voice actress behind Apex Legends’ Valkyrie, said “f**k TERFs” on a Harry Potter inspired TTRPG show. Yes, really.

Ishii is appearing in the latest season of Dimension 20, Dropout’s tabletop RPG comedy show, along with writer and actress Danielle Radford, comedians Lou Wilson and Brennan Lee Mulligan, and Aabria Iyengar as Game Master.

The show is named Misfits and Magic and is inspired by the Harry Potter series, “but it’s hella inclusive” according to a wiki page about the season.

A clip of the latest episode was shared on the Dimension 20 Twitter account and soon went viral, in which Ishii says “I’m just like so into Harry Potter but also, can I say f**k TERFs?”

The others all chimed in to repeat her sentiment.

She then continued: “I still maintain that there is so much in there that, you know, resonated with a lot of us misfits, a lot of us kids that wanted magic and really believed in it and I will never let that part go but f**k TERFs.”

Ishii also shared the clip online, once more garnering plenty of positive engagement.

“Thank you for not leaving it unspoken and giving me and so many other trans people some relief,” reads one reply to the tweet. “God, that was amazingly cathartic to hear!” reads another.

In a follow up tweet, Ishii said: “It’s tough. It gutted me, after the part it played in my life so I understand if anyone doesn’t want to engage with it. But also I want to be magic and funny and do a make believe about a cool Asian character that goes to a wizard school so that’s what I tried to do.”

Erika Ishii is the voice actress behind Valkyrie, the latest Legend to be added to the free-to-play online shooter Apex Legends

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

In an interview alongside the game’s writer Tom Casielo, Ishii confirmed that Valkyrie is canonically lesbian.

You can watch Erika Ishii in the full series of Misfits and Magic as it releases on the Dimension 20 website.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

Related topics: LGBT gaming

Latest Posts

Dressage couple
Sport

Trailblazing gay couple to compete side-by-side in team dressage at Tokyo Olympics

Emma Powys Maurice - July 8, 2021

Two headshots of Samuel Luiz
Crime

Fourth man charged with murder after frenzied mob killing of young gay man Samuel Luiz

Josh Milton - July 8, 2021

Erika Ishii
Entertainment

Apex Legends actor condemns transphobia with full-throated roar on Harry Potter show

Ed Nightingale - July 8, 2021

Crocs Benefit Cosmetics
Fashion

These new pink glitter Benefit Crocs are serving Legally Blonde realness and we’re here for them

Jonny Yates - July 8, 2021

Related Articles

Crocs Benefit Cosmetics
Fashion

These new pink glitter Benefit Crocs are serving Legally Blonde realness and we’re here for them

Jonny Yates - July 8, 2021

Wannabe 25 anniversary cassette
Music

The Spice Girls are giving us all what we really want with this 25th anniversary ‘Wannabe’ merch

Jonny Yates - July 8, 2021

Marvel Loki LGBT
Entertainment

Marvel producer promises more LGBT+ characters are coming to the MCU

Maggie Baska - July 8, 2021

Nintendogs speedrun
Entertainment

Nintendogs speedruns are a thing, apparently, but it seems they can sometimes go very wrong

Ed Nightingale - July 8, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon