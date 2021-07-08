Menu

These new pink glitter Benefit Crocs are serving Legally Blonde realness and we’re here for them

Jonny Yates July 8, 2021
Crocs Benefit Cosmetics

Crocs have teamed up with Benefit Cosmetics for their first ever beauty collab. (Crocs)

Crocs is taking a giant clog leap into the beauty world as it teams up with Benefit Cosmetics for, well, just wait for it.

The footwear and makeup brands are collaborating on two lively and unusual new designs of Crocs, which are like something a rich person would wear in the Hunger Games.

The limited edition styles will be available across the globe from the Crocs website.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Crocs is adding Beauty Cosmetics to its impressive slate of collaborations which has previously included Balenciaga, Christopher Kane and even KFC.

The versatile footwear range is releasing two reimagined designs of the Classic Clog and Classic Sandal with Benefit Cosmetics.

Both are fuchsia pink and glittery, of course, with Jibbitz charms, including a real compact mirror featuring the Benefit Cosmetics logo.

The eclectic footwear is priced at $69.99 for the Classic Clog and $69.99 for the Classic Sandal.

The response to the Crocs has been pretty positive with one fan writing: “I asked this last year on Twitter for pink glitter Crocs… and NOW WE ARE HERE.”

Another referenced the iconic Legally Blonde character saying, “Elle Woods would be proud”, while others simply wrote, “obsessed” and “I’m screaming”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Crocs Shoes (@crocs)

Plus as part of the collab the brands want fans to show how they do their makeup routine while wearing Crocs on their hands in a TikTok and Instagram challenge.

If you take part and use the hashtag #BenefitofCrocsChallenge you’ll have the chance to win a Crocs x Benefit package valued at $300.

It follows up the brand’s ‘Come As You Are’ collection for Pride Month, which features loud and proud versions of the classic clog, sandal and platform clogs.

The unique designs included rainbow tiger stripes, glittery platforms, rainbow daises and the trans flag colours as well as Jibbitz charms in unicorn, peace sign and rainbow designs.

To shop the new Crocs x Benefit Cosmetics collab head to crocs.com.

Crocs Benefit Cosmetics
