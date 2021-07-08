American Horror Stories is a seven-part anthology spin-off of AHS created by Ryan Murphy. (Instagram)

Ryan Murphy has confirmed a huge star-studded cast for the upcoming American Horror Stories series, however, there are still a lot more to come.

Murphy revealed 21 cast members for the American Horror Story spin-off in a fittingly creepy Instagram video, promising that “this isn’t even the half of it.”

The series will debut on 15 July on streaming service Hulu in the US, while a UK date is yet to be announced.

The anthology series which will see “every episode bring you a different nightmare,” features fresh and returning faces.

AHS alumns Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd, Naomi Grossman and John Carroll Lynch are returning to the horror franchise to play characters named Michael, Liv Whitely, Rabid Ruth and Larry Bitterman.

Other big names joining the series include Paris Jackson, model Kaia Gerber, Pose’s Dyllon Burnside, Glee’s Kevin McHale and Danny Trejo, who is joining the cast as Santa.

Plus during a Netflix panel for her show Ratched in August 2020, Sarah Paulson confirmed she will be involved in the series saying: “What can I say? I’ll be directing something.”

The anthology series is set to be seven episodes long, with each episode taking the form of a self-contained narrative rather than a season-long story arc like in the original American Horror Story.

Each hour-long episode will be released weekly in the US through Hulu starting from 15 July, while a UK release date it still to be confirmed.

The plot is being kept tightly under wraps but a 30 second teaser shows a secluded red and black house with sectioned rooms, unusual characters, head-to-toe leather and an axe man.

Following the release of American Horror Stories, it’s been confirmed that the original American Horror Story will return with a series titled Double Feature on 25 August.

The 10th season of AHS is set to star Sarah Paulson, Angelica Ross, Drag Race’s Chad Michaels, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman and Evan Peters.

