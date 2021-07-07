Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Trans

Trans woman banned from seeing her kids had her human rights violated, top court rules

Emma Powys Maurice July 7, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Trans woman

A trans woman was blocked from seeing her children, solely because of her gender identity (Stock image: Envato)

Russia discriminated against a trans woman and violated her right to family life by denying her any contact with her children, Europe’s leading human rights court has ruled.

In a landmark judgement released on Tuesday (6 July), the European Court of Human Rights unanimously ruled in favour of a divorced trans woman who was blocked by Russian domestic courts from seeing her two young children back in 2017.

It marks the first time the court has found a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights’ prohibition of discrimination (Article 14) on the basis of a person’s gender identity. Russia ratified the convention in 1998 and is therefore under the court’s jurisdiction.

“It was clear from the domestic decisions … that the influence of the applicant’s gender identity on the assessment of her claim had been a decisive factor leading to the decision to restrict her contact with her children,” the court said.

“The applicant had therefore been treated differently from other parents who also sought contact with their estranged children, but whose gender identity matched their sex assigned at birth.”

Reacting to the judgement, executive director of TGEU (Transgender Europe), Masen Davis, said: “The kids are alright – there is nothing wrong with being a trans parent! Today, we celebrate this important message together with all trans families.

“Every fourth trans person in Europe is a parent. Today’s judgement gives legal security to many of them.

“We congratulate the applicant for having gone all the way to Strasbourg to defend her right to be the best possible parent to her children.”

The woman, identified only as AM, separated from her wife after seven years of marriage and gained legal gender recognition in 2015, according to court documents.

The following year AM’s wife denied her access to their children, born in 2009 and 2012, with a district court claiming her visits would have a “negative impact on the mental health and psychological development” of the children.

The European Court, however, noted that the domestic courts had failed to demonstrate that the restriction was justified and well-substantiated.

“Too often we are hearing the best interest of the child being abused as an argument to limit the rights of LGBTI people,” said Evelyne Paradis, Executive Director of ILGA-Europe.

“We are glad to see the Court clearly rejecting such an abusive argument, and instead naming very concrete responsibilities for state authorities in ensuring the best interest of the child. Spreading hatred, misinformation and splitting loving parents from their children is not in the best interest of children.”

Is the trans woman’s case legally binding?

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

The woman was awarded €9,800 (£8,377) in damages, even though she had not asked for compensation. While the case sets an important legal precedent, it is unclear if AM has actually been reunited with her children.

Judgments in the European Court of Human Rights are technically binding and EU countries are under an obligation to comply with them – but Russia has long an uneasy relationship with the court.

Since it joined the Council of Europe in 1996 the country has been found to have violated the European Convention on Human rights a total of 173 times. In several cases, such as those of Alexei Pichugin and Vasily Alexanyan, Russia has simply ignored the European Court judgments, effectively nullifying its authority.

It’s set a troubling trend as several other nations, including Turkey, Poland and Moldova, followed suit in choosing to selectively ignore scores of ECHR rulings over the past decade.

Whether Russia will choose to abide by the latest ruling is uncertain as the country continues its regressive slide into anti-LGBT+ hate.

“We call upon the Russian authorities to respect today’s decision and immediately end the discrimination of trans families,” Paradis said.

Related topics: Russia, Trans

Latest Posts

Trans woman
Trans

Trans woman banned from seeing her kids had her human rights violated, top court rules

Emma Powys Maurice - July 7, 2021

Monster Hunter Stories
Gaming

Monster Hunter’s latest Switch outing is a cute but repetitive spin on the series

Ed Nightingale - July 7, 2021

Tbilisi Pride Georgia Orthodox Church
News

Horrific Georgia Pride attack prompts wave of solidarity and fundraising. Here’s how you can help

Josh Milton - July 7, 2021

Melovin kiss Ukraine
Entertainment

Eurovision star Mélovin defiantly comes out after passionate on-stage kiss with man and woman

Maggie Baska - July 7, 2021

Related Articles

Chester Women's Aid backs trans women: 'We mean all women'
UK

Chester Women’s Aid pulls out of Women’s March over woeful lack of trans inclusion

Vic Parsons - July 7, 2021

Mhelody Bruno: 'Question marks' over trans woman's murder
Trans

Trans woman strangled to death during sex ‘was fully clothed when paramedics arrived’

Vic Parsons - July 6, 2021

Laurel Hubbard deadnamed, again. 5 reasons why that's gross
Trans

Deadnaming trans people like Olympian Laurel Hubbard is shameful, disrespectful and needs to stop

Vic Parsons - July 6, 2021

Trans sculpture chosen for Trafalgar Square's fourth plinth
Trans

Faces of 850 ‘overlooked’ trans people to be immortalised in historic Trafalgar Square artwork

Vic Parsons - July 5, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon