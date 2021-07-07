Menu

The Crown star Emma Corrin quietly changes pronouns while sharing binder journey

Maggie Baska July 7, 2021
Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin attends the LA Premiere of Epix's "Pennyworth" at Harmony Gold on 24 July 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The Crown star Emma Corrin is embracing her individuality in a quiet but powerful way after updating her pronouns and sharing a gorgeous story about her binder journey.

Corrin, who played Princess Diana in the acclaimed Netflix show, shared jaw-dropping new portraits of themself wearing a homemade chest binder on Instagram. They also updated the pronoun section on their Instagram bio to now read “she/they”.

In the photos, Corrin shared that it was “some time before I bought my first binder”, adding she created a homemade binder with “boxing wrap” for the photo shoot.

“It’s all a journey right,” Corrin wrote. “Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s OK! Embrace it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emma Corrin (@emmalouisecorrin)

Corrin added that she has since upgraded from boxing wrap to a real binder and tagged LGBT+ and trans-owned business gc2b as her brand of choice.

Fans and celebrities were quick to leave love on Instagram. Singer Paloma Faith said they were “beautiful pictures”, and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman commented: “I love you so much.” Fashion designer Harris Reed described Corrin as an “angel” in a comment on the post.

Netflix even left four red heart emojis in the comment section of Corrin’s post, a clear sign of support for the actor.

The love continued across social media with more fans sharing in Emma Corrin’s joy on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Emma Corrin declared they were a “queer bride” while sharing photos from a wedding-themed shoot for Pop magazine on Instagram. She did not confirm whether or not she was herself queer or playing a queer bride in the shoot.

But many fans interpreted the post a sign that the Pennyworth actor could be part of the LGBT+ community.

Corrin’s next project is My Policeman, which will be released on Amazon Prime in 2022. The film is based on Beth Roberts’ 2012 novel of the same name, and it centres around an LGBT+ love triangle in Brighton in the 1950s.

Corrin, who plays Marion, forms part of the love triangle alongside Harry Styles, who will play the titular role of Tom, the policeman. Luther‘s David Dawson will complete the love triangle in his role as Patrick.

Related topics: binder, Emma Corrin, pronouns, the crown

