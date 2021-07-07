Britney Spears (L) and her conservator of person, Jodi Montgomery. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/paismontgomery.com)

Britney Spears’ temporary conservator of person Jodi Montgomery has said the singer herself has “asked” her to stay on and has no plans to resign.

Montgomery, who was appointed by the courts to steer Spears’ physical and mental wellbeing in 2019 after Jamie Spears stepped down due to ill-health, issued a statement Tuesday night (6 July) batting away rumours that she is resigning.

After the explosive resignations of the singer’s long-term talent manager Larry Rudolph and her own lawyer, Samuel Ingham, Montgomery – through her attorney – denied that she is going away anytime soon.

In fact, her lawyer said, Britney has “asked” her to stay on.

“Ms Montgomery has no plans to step down as Ms Spears’ temporary conservator of the person,” Montgomery’s lawyer Lauriann Wright said of her client in a statement to PEOPLE magazine.

“She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person.”

Jodi Montgomery will remain for as long as Britney Spears wants

Montgomery, a licensed professional conservator, has been in contact with Spears, Wright said, and on Monday was asked by Spears to stay on.

“Ms Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms Montgomery to continue to serve,” she said.

“Ms Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms Spears and the court desire her to do so.”

Her promise to remain committed to Spears and the conservatorship comes amid a wider shakeup of the 39-year-old’s legal arrangement, where decades-long members of the musician’s team have called it quits.

Rudolph, who has served as Spears’ manager for 25 years, said Monday that it has been “over two-and-a-half years since Britney and I last communicated”.

As he handed in his resignation letter, he noted that Spears has “voiced her intention to officially retire”.

Ingham, first appointed by the probate courts as Spears’ attorney in 2008, also stepped down, TMZ first reported according to sources. In court filings dated Tuesday, Ingham departed from the post “effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel”.

Both resignations followed the removal of the Bessemer Trust, a professional wealth management firm that managed Spears’ estate with Jamie.

The company distanced itself from the conservatorship following Spears’ bombshell court testimony, where she laced into Jamie and her decision-makers while calling the conservatorship “abusive“.

Spears also signalled that she wants the conservatorship to end for good. “I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated,” she said, referring to a psychiatric assessment.

“It is my wish and dream for all of this to end,” she added. “I want my life back.”