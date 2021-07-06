Zendaya was photographed wearing embroidered jeans from Tommy Hilifiger. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images & Tommy Hilfiger)

Zendaya was recently photographed kissing her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland and “bi panic” ensued.

Following years of speculation the pair seemingly confirmed their romance – but it was Zendaya’s effortless outfit that also caused waves on social media.

The pair were pictured on the same day leaving a house in Los Angeles, where the Euphoria star was wearing a white tank top, large gold hoop earrings and a pair of green embroidered jeans.

Fans on Twitter have been desperate to know where the star got the cute jeans from with many asking her to “drop the link”.

The green jeans are from Tommy Hilfiger, who she’s previously collaborated with and appeared in campaigns for.

Although the green pair are currently sold out – probably after being worn by Zendaya herself – you can get other embroidered jeans from the official Tommy Hilfiger website.

The pair currently available are in a grey denim and feature different versions of the Tommy logo embroidered across them, with a price mark of £95.

While fashion marketplace Farfetch is selling the blue denim version and has a number of embroidered jeans on sale from different brands that are very similar to Zendaya’s.

After seeing the pictures one fan wrote: “I know everybody’s freaking out about this but really I just want to know where zendaya got her jeans, they look comfy af.”

While another added that the pictures of Spider-Man co-stars kissing gave them “bi panic”, but they also wanted to know where they could get the jeans from.

1. Bi panic

To shop the Tommy Hilfiger embroidered jeans head to the official UK website, US website or Farfetch.