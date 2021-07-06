Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Tech

PornHub’s sister site XTube is closing down for good

Patrick Kelleher July 6, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
XTube shut down

XTube will be shut down in September. (Envato Elements)

PornHub’s sister site XTube is closing permanently in September after 13 years in business.

The hugely-popular porn website was set up in 2006 and allowed people to upload their own videos – but XTube creators announced on Monday (5 July) that the site will go dark on 5 September.

In a statement, the XTube team said they are “very proud” of the vibrant community they’ve built over the course of 13 years.

“We’re grateful to all of you who have shared your content on our platform,” the XTube team wrote. “Unfortunately, it’s time for us to move on to greener pastures and greater things.”

The website, which claims to have more than nine million registered users, revealed that it has now disabled video and photo uploads and it has stopped users from buying new credits or memberships ahead of the website’s closure.

They encouraged people to consider moving to PornHub or MyDirtyHobby once the website goes off the internet.

XTube’s parent company is facing a lawsuit over alleged ‘exploitation’

The announcement comes just weeks after 34 women filed a lawsuit against XTube and PornHub’s parent company MindGeek, accusing the company of profiting off their content without their consent.

One of the women, named only as Isabella, told CBS News in June that she was just 17-years-old when her boyfriend coerced her into making a nude video. She later learned that it had been posted on PornHub.

In their lawsuit, the women accused PornHub and its parent company of exploiting them by hosting their content without permission. They also claimed the website has allowed graphic videos of sexual assault, revenge porn and child abuse on its platform.

It is unclear of the closure of XTube is related to the recent lawsuit.

While some have shared their disappointment at the news, others have welcomed the decision – particularly anti-human trafficking campaigners.

Laila Mickelwait, CEO of Justice Defence Fund, shared the news on Twitter, writing: “Lesson: If you can’t operate legally, you can’t operate at all.”

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

MindGeek has strenuously denied the allegations made in last month’s lawsuit, saying it has “zero tolerance for illegal content and investigates any complaint or allegation made about content on our platforms”.

Related topics: gay sex, porn, Sex, XTube

Latest Posts

XTube shut down
Tech

PornHub’s sister site XTube is closing down for good

Patrick Kelleher - July 6, 2021

A protester waves a Pride flag in Madrid, Spain
World

Gay man brutally beaten by violent mob after joking about his ‘great ass’

Josh Milton - July 6, 2021

Mhelody Bruno: 'Question marks' over trans woman's murder
Trans

Trans woman strangled to death during sex ‘was fully clothed when paramedics arrived’

Vic Parsons - July 6, 2021

On the left: Headshot of Britney Spears. On the right: Headshot of Samuel Ingham.
US

Britney Spears’ lawyer Samuel Ingham ‘to resign’ in wake of bombshell testimony

Josh Milton - July 6, 2021

Related Articles

Henry the sex robot
Tech

Sex robot with ‘bionic penis’ that can be programmed gay is coming soon

Lily Wakefield - June 14, 2021

Grindr on an Apple iPhone
Tech

Apple addresses future of Grindr and Scruff after ‘hookup apps’ ban

Josh Milton - June 9, 2021

facebook conversion therapy
World

Barbaric conversion therapy content still ‘thriving’ on Arabic Facebook despite so-called ban

Emma Powys Maurice - June 4, 2021

Hands closed in prayer on Holy Bible
Tech

Christian dad launches internet filter to block the ‘dangerous LGBT+ cult’ and make the web a ‘safer place for souls’

Lily Wakefield - June 4, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon