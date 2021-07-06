Megan Thee Stallion is headlining the opening night of The Warehouse Project. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

The Warehouse Project has announced a huge lineup for 2021 including Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure and Honey Dijon.

After a two-year hiatus the clubbing event will return to Manchester’s Depot Mayfield in September 2021.

Tickets for newly announced The Warehouse Project shows will go on presale this Wednesday (7 July) and general sale this Friday (9 July) from Ticketmaster.

Megan Thee Stallion will headline the opening night on 10 September where she will be joined by Shygirl and Princess Nokia.

Fans can expect to hear some of the biggest tracks released during the pandemic including “Savage” and the instantly iconic Cardi B collaboration, “WAP”.

Her setlist will also be stacked with breakout songs like “Hot Girl Summer” and “Big Ole Freak” as well as new material including “Thot S**t” expected to be lifted from an upcoming album or mixtape.

Alongside her music Megan has become an LGBT+ favourite thanks to her appearance as a judge on voguing reality competition show Legendary alongside Law Roach, Jameela Jamil and ballroom legend Leiomy Maldonado.

General sale 10am Friday 9th July Registration for presale closes at midnight. https://t.co/AnqDK52ouI pic.twitter.com/cn9iqGpOQw — The Warehouse Project (@WHP_Mcr) July 6, 2021

Other artists confirmed to be performing across The Warehouse Project series include Disclosure on 23 October, who have curated a lineup and Honey Dijon who will play a set on 12 November as part of Jamie xx’s lineup.

There will also be a set from Purple Disco Machine on 11 December who released a remix of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” in 2020, while Annie Mac will headline the Halloween show.

Previously announced events including Nile Rodgers & Chic and Homobloc have already sold-out, with the new shows expected to be just as popular when tickets go on sale.

How to get The Warehouse Project 2021 tickets

They will be available in a pre-sale from 10am on Wednesday (7 July) and general sale from 10am on Friday (9 July) via Ticketmaster.

To view the full schedule head to thewarehouseproject.com.