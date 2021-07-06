Shop worker ‘spits in customer’s face’ as homophobic hate spirals in Liverpool

Hundreds showed up to protests in Liverpool. (Twitter/@MayorLpool)

A shopkeeper allegedly “spat in a customer’s face” after hurling homophobic insults as Liverpool, England continues to slide further into homophobia.

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation into the incident that took place at a convenience store in the Cavern Quater on Saturday (3 July).

At the Your Local on 31a Dale Street at around 2.55am, two men entered the grocers only for a shopkeeper to lob homophobic abuse at them both, the Liverpool Echo reported.

One of the victims claimed that the member of staff spat at them as they exited the shop – shop staff dispute this, the newspaper understands.

County police say that enquiries into the alleged incident have begun while urging any witnesses to come forward.

“We can confirm that an investigation is ongoing following reports of a homophobic hate crime in Liverpool City Centre on Saturday 3 July,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson told the Echo.

“At around 2.55am, two males entered Your Local convenience store on Dale Street and alleged that while inside, homophobic abuse was directed towards them by a member of staff, and one of the victims was reportedly spat at, before both they left the shop and alerted a passing police patrol.

“CCTV and other enquiries are ongoing.”

Liverpool police ‘stand against hate crime’ amid homophobic attacks

Detective Inspector Nick Suffield added: “Our enquiries are ongoing.

“We’re keen to understand exactly what happened, and a full investigation is being carried out.

“In the meantime, we would like to speak to anyone else who may have been in the vicinity of the shop and saw, heard or captured anything.

“We at Merseyside Police stand against hate crime in all its forms and will not tolerate people being targeted in such a manner. If you have any information, please come forward and we will take action”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via its social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or on the force’s Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 21000462828.

Witnesses can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via its online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information

The northwest city has been in recent weeks seized by a spate of homophobic attacks which have left police scrambling and LGBT+ Liverpudlians on edge.

At least seven victims of suspected anti-LGBT+ hate crimes have been reported by local media, all the while victims bravely share photographs of their bloodied and bruised faces on social media.

The surge of brutality throughout Pride Month has touched off outrage and protests among activists and city officials, with hundreds marching through Liverpool city centre last month in solidarity.

Among the victims: a queer couple threatened with rape and murder, a gay couple assaulted by knife-wielding thugs, two friends beaten up days apart and a man whose leg was fractured during an attack.