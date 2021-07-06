Corpse Husband / Britney Spears. (Twitter / Getty)

YouTube streamer Corpse Husband has come out in support of the #FreeBritney movement.

The streamer was responding to a tweet from Elon Musk that simply said “Free Britney”.

so true honestly — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) July 5, 2021

Musk, CEO of Tesla and one of the richest people in the world, is known for commenting on internet culture and memes, but this quickly became one of his most liked tweets.

Corpse Husband responded with “so true honestly”, soon garnering plenty of likes from fans.

The streamer is hugely popular on YouTube, with 7.54 million followers, and regularly streams games like Among Us (along with the likes of Valkyrae and Sykkuno) as well as making music.

He’s known for being faceless and having a particularly deep voice.

Following the #FreeBritney tweet, fans were keen to see a collaboration between Corpse Husband and Britney.

Britney x corpse when??? — Juliana (@Corpse_Juliana) July 5, 2021

I would love to see a Britney/Corpse colab. — spuditty (@spuditty) July 5, 2021

Others were keen to see a collaboration with Musk’s partner Grimes, especially after she also responded to Musk’s tweet with “Thank u”.

It’s not the first time Musk and Corpse Husband have interacted on Twitter. The streamer tweeted Musk about his opinion on the Minecraft boss the Ender Dragon, to which he replied: “Already have one.” Clearly there’s a budding friendship forming here.

Already have one — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2021

Musk and Corpse Husband are among a long list of celebrities in support of the #FreeBritney movement, including Justin Timberlake, Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey.

Britney Spears has been trapped in an “abusive” conservatorship, a complex legal arrangement where her personal and financial affairs are controlled by her father.

She recently spoke in court pleading “I just want my life back”. She’s unable to get married or have a baby as per the conservatorship and has an IUD she’s unable to have removed.

Her long-time manager Larry Rudolph has now formally resigned following Britney’s decision to formally retire from music.

