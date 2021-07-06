Britney Spears and Larry Rudolph in the audience at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Britney Spears is planning to “officially retire”, her longtime talent manager of 25 years Larry Rudolph claimed Monday (5 July) as he formally resigned.

The “Toxic” hitmaker, 39, is reportedly weighing up retirement from music altogether after she announced her “indefinite work hiatus” in 2019 when she stepped down from her Las Vegas residency Domination.

Rudolph, who has been the singer’s manager since the early day of her career in the mid-1990s, has quit as a result in a letter sent to Britney’s co-conservators Jamie Spears and the court-appointed Jodi Montgomery.

According to Deadline, which published the filing in full, he claimed that he has become aware of her plans to retire from music altogether.

“It has been over two-and-a-half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” he wrote.

“Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.

“I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career.

“As her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” the letter added.

Larry Rudolph will always be ‘proud’ of client Britney Spears

It’s the latest twist in the sage of Britney Spears‘ controversial conservatorship which has sent shockwaves in her loyal fanbase and even jolted lawmakers into considering changing conservatorship law.

Rudolph, whose client list includes Steven Tyler, Aerosmith and Kim Petras, stressed in the letter that he has “never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details”.

In an explosive court testimony broadcast live to the world, Spears opened up about her 13-year-long conservatorship which has seen both her personal and financial affairs largely governed by her father, Jamie.

Comparing the complex legal arrangement to “abuse” and “sex trafficking”, Spears painted a scene of a “traumatising” chapter of her life where everything from her kitchen decor to her reproductive rights is under the control of Jamie. And one that, after more than a decade, she voiced her intention to put to an end for good.

“I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together,” Rudolph added.

“I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been.”