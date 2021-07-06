Menu

Bimini Bon Boulash to fix politics, blow up gender and smash the patriarchy in new book

Jonny Yates July 6, 2021
Bimini Bon Boulash reveals the title of their debut book

Bimini Bon-Boulash has been slaying the game since Drag Race, signing a book deal as well as a modelling contract. (Bimini Bon Boulash/Twitter)

Drag Race UK icon Bimini Bon Boulash has revealed the official title of their debut book.

Entitled Release the Beast – formerly A Drag Queen’s Guide To Life – it will see the non-binary star discuss identity politics, gender, sexuality, fashion and “obviously the patriarchy.”

Due for release on 14 October, the book is now available to pre-order from Waterstones or Bookshop.org.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the title on social media, Bimini told their fans: “I’m so excited for this project and I can’t wait to share it with you all.

“Writing this has been so challenging, going back through my life and dissecting what has shaped my beliefs today.”

Bimini Bon Boulash also thanked trans activist and author Shon Faye for her “guidance, support and sexy voice notes”, during the writing process and Penguin Books and Viking Books for the opportunity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 💋 Bimini 💋 (@biminibabes)

The title reveal – which is a nod to their iconic verse in the United Kingdolls track “UK Hun?” – received a huge response on social media.

Fellow United Kingdoll and Drag Race UK queen Tayce wrote, “give them hell bby,” while drag queen Freida Slaves joked, “if I don’t have a whole chapter dedicated to me I’m gonna release incriminating photos of you to the pwess.”

Plus Bimini Bon Boulash also confirmed to a fan that an audiobook edition of Release the Beast will be released alongside the physical copy.

When the book was announced in March 2021 Bimini said the book will be “a self-love manifesto with a punky attitude” and see them open up about the “muses and icons” who’ve inspired them to be the fierce drag queen they are today.

Since placing runner-up on series two of Drag Race UK Bimini has released the single “God Save This Queen”, appeared in Italian Vogue and recently threw their hat – or wig – in the ring to be London’s first non-binary mayor.

When asked on the United Queendom podcast if they’d like to run for prime minister, they replied, “maybe Bimini for mayor first” as they have “always been very political” and “wouldn’t say no” to City Hall.

To pre-order Release the Beast by Bimini Bon Boulash – including signed copies – head to Waterstones or Bookshop.org.

Related topics: bimini bon boulash, Drag Race UK, Shon Faye

