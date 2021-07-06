Animal Crossing Monopoly pieces. (calysunflower/Reddit)

Images of the yet to be announced Animal Crossing Monopoly set have leaked online.

Reddit user calysunflower has uploaded images of the board game, including its adorable player pieces.

Four characters are included, though hopefully more will be available to purchase separately.

There’s some welcome diversity too and they’re in very cute poses – we’re particularly fond of the fishing villager.

It’s disappointing though that none of the named villagers are included. Will the likes of KK Slider, Isabelle, Blathers and Celeste feature in the game, beyond potential cards?

According to the back of the box, players must earn the most Nook Miles to win by completing island tasks, meeting villagers and shopping at Nook’s Cranny.

Landing on each space, you’ll need to sell various resources and items to the shop to rack up Bells.

As one Reddit comment quipped: “Take a very chill game and combine it with a super stressful game. What could go wrong?”

The game has not officially been announced, but calysunflower was able to purchase the set from their local Walmart in the US.

In the UK, Zatu Games are listing the game priced at £28.34, but it’s now out of stock.

Monopoly sets already exist for both Nintendo and Pokémon.

The former includes characters from Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and Animal Crossing, with players claiming Nintendo items and investing in mushrooms and stars.

The Pokémon set, meanwhile, has you capturing monsters from the Kanto region and investing in Poké Marts and Poké Centres along the way.

And Monopoly isn’t the only Animal Crossing themed gaming merch available.

Build A Bear Workshop recently came under fire for their Animal Crossing collection that only includes Tom Nook and Isabelle.

Since the initial release, KK Slider has also been added but is only available in the US.

