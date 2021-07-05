Alaska and Willam are touring across the UK with their Race Chaser live show. (Instagram)

Drag Race alums Alaska and Willam are taking their popular podcast – Race Chaser – across the UK with a live tour.

The duo will record a Race Chaser episode live on stage, spill some tea with special guests as well as performing sickening musical numbers.

Tickets for the tour, including meet and greet passes, are now on sale via See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The weekly podcast sees the pair bring an insider look at RuPaul’s Drag Race as they discuss and dissect every episode of the hit reality competition series.

They also reveal hot gossip going on behind the curtain of the drag scene as well as answer questions from their dedicated listeners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaska (@theonlyalaska5000)

Alaska joined the Drag Race Hall of Fame after being crowned the winner of an iconic season of All Stars, while Willam was infamously disqualified from the competition in season four.

Since the show Willam has appeared in the likes of A Star Is Born and webseries EastSiders, which saw her receive a Daytime Emmy Award nomination and Alaska has released three albums and toured the globe with fellow Drag Race queens.

The tour will visit 10 theatre venues across the UK next July starting in Brighton before heading to Cardiff, London, Birmingham, Manchester, Ipswich, Bradford, Newcastle, Glasgow and finishing up in Belfast.

Tickets for the tour are now on sale from See Tickets, while the Brighton date is now on sale from ATG Tickets. They’re priced at £19.50-£32.50 for standard or £59.50 for VIP meet and greet.

Alaska and Willam Race Chaser Live 2022 UK tour dates

3 July – Brighton Theatre Royal

4 July – Cardiff St David’s Hall

5 July – London Troxy

8 July – Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre

9 July – Manchester O2 Ritz

11 July – Ipswich Corn Exchange

12 July – Bradford St George’s Hall

15 July – Newcastle Tyne Theatre

16 July – Glasgow O2 Academy

18 July – Belfast Ulster Hall

Willam is also currently starring in West End show Death Drop alongside Latrice Royale, which is described as a “Dragatha Christie murder mystery,” at the Garrick Theatre until 11 July.