The Witcher: Monster Slayer AR game is arriving to kick Pokemon Go’s ass this summer

Ed Nightingale July 5, 2021
The Witcher: Monster Slayer

The Witcher: Monster Slayer. (Spokko)

The Witcher: Monster Slayer, a mobile AR game, is on its way later this month.

Imagine Pokémon GO, but instead of catching cute critters in a ball you’re slaying griffins, werewolves, striga, ghouls and more while you’re out and about.

Releasing on 21 July across Android and iOS devices, the game is being developed by Spokko, a Polish developer acquired by CD Projekt in 2018.

As you’d expect, gameplay will see you tracking monsters with Witcher senses, creating potions and oils, and slaying mythical beasts with swords and magic. You may even discover a decapitated horse head.

Spokko says quests will be “deep, story-driven adventures inspired by the Witcher series”, suggesting this will be more than just filling out a bestiary – there’s a narrative to follow too.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be free-to-play but offer in-game purchases, presumably to stock up on much needed items for your hunts.

Don’t expect Witcher daddy Geralt to crop up though, as the game is set “long before the time of Geralt of Rivia” says the developer.

Android users can already pre-register to play the game on the Google store.

On Friday, 9 July, CD Projekt and Netflix are hosting their first WitcherCon.

Divided into two live streams, it’s likely we’ll find out much more about the forthcoming second season of Netflix’s The Witcher TV show starring Henry Cavill.

We still don’t have a release date for it, but WitcherCon seems as good a time as any to announce.

CD Projekt has already stated they won’t be announcing any new games in the series – we’re still a long way off from The Witcher 4.

We may see more of The Witcher: Monster Slayer though, as well as the rumoured next-gen update to The Witcher 3 – 60fps and ray-tracing included.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]

