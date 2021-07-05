Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Shopping

Sustainable brand Luxtra releases vegan leather wallets made from pineapple, apple and cactus

Jonny Yates July 5, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Luxtra vegan wallets

The vegan leather wallets from Luxtra are made from apples, pineapple leaves and cactus. (Luxtra)

Sustainable fashion brand Luxtra has released a chic and eco-friendly new range of vegan leather wallets.

The innovative vegan leather accessories from Luxtra are made with pineapple leaves, apples and cactus.

The multi-coloured wallets are now available to buy from the Luxtra website.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The brand says the range “delivers on style while ensuring its customers don’t have to compromise on their sustainable principles.”

What Luxtra wallets are available?

Luxtra’s new collection of wallets features four designs named “Esther” which is a nod to Nobel Prize winning economist, Esther Duflo.

There’s a tan wallet with a brightly coloured yellow interior, a pink wallet with orange interior, a black wallet with fuchsia interior and a cream wallet with bright blue interior.

They’re made from eco-friendly sustainable materials and recycled nylon, with pineapple leaves, apples and cactus creating the vegan leather-look design.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by L U X T R A (@luxtralondon)

As well as the new colourful wallets the sustainable brand also sells a personalised wallet in black and burgundy colours, which is made from an eco leather alternative using apples.

They’ve teamed up with artist Rachel Joy Price who hand paints two initials in the colours of your choice onto the wallet.

The company, which was founded in 2018, aims to “promote responsible production & consumption by crafting beautiful & evermore sustainable treasures for daily life.”

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Alongside the vegan wallets, the website is home to accessories including tote bags, cosmetic cases, belt bags, mini handbags, t-shirts and facemasks.

Plus you can also shop by preferred materials, choosing from the pineapple, apple, cactus or corn collections.

To shop the brand new vegan wallets and other products head to Luxtra’s website.

More recently an Amazon-style vegan ‘supermarket’ named Unearthedco, which only sells vegan fashion and beauty products, launched online.

It is helping customers to shop more sustainably and ethically without breaking the bank and stocks thousands of vegan products from a number of different brands.

Related topics: shopping, vegan

Latest Posts

Luxtra vegan wallets
Shopping

Sustainable brand Luxtra releases vegan leather wallets made from pineapple, apple and cactus

Jonny Yates - July 5, 2021

Russian advert lesbian couple VkusVill
Life

Homophobes threaten to kill same-sex couple and their children because they starred in an advert

Patrick Kelleher - July 5, 2021

Christine Mboma Beatrice Masilingi runners Olympics
Sport

Olympic frontrunners forced out of Tokyo games over naturally high testosterone levels

Maggie Baska - July 5, 2021

Sonic Trump GETTR
Gaming

Team Trump’s new social network GETTR has been flooded with Sonic the Hedgehog furry porn

Ed Nightingale - July 5, 2021

Related Articles

Golden Girls merch
Film and TV

12 amazing Golden Girls gifts for the Dorothy, Blanche, Rose or Sophia in your life

Jonny Yates - July 5, 2021

Willam and Alaska UK tour
Tickets

Drag Race stars Willam and Alaska to tour the UK with Race Chaser Live: tickets, dates and more

Jonny Yates - July 5, 2021

Owow Flyaway and Brow Control
Beauty

Owow releases a quick and easy hack to tame flyaway hair and eyebrows during humid weather

Jonny Yates - July 2, 2021

Mykki Blanco UK tour
Tickets

All the details about Mykki Blanco’s 2021 UK and Ireland tour: including Manchester’s Gay Village

Jonny Yates - July 2, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon