The vegan leather wallets from Luxtra are made from apples, pineapple leaves and cactus. (Luxtra)

Sustainable fashion brand Luxtra has released a chic and eco-friendly new range of vegan leather wallets.

The innovative vegan leather accessories from Luxtra are made with pineapple leaves, apples and cactus.

The multi-coloured wallets are now available to buy from the Luxtra website.

The brand says the range “delivers on style while ensuring its customers don’t have to compromise on their sustainable principles.”

What Luxtra wallets are available?

Luxtra’s new collection of wallets features four designs named “Esther” which is a nod to Nobel Prize winning economist, Esther Duflo.

There’s a tan wallet with a brightly coloured yellow interior, a pink wallet with orange interior, a black wallet with fuchsia interior and a cream wallet with bright blue interior.

They’re made from eco-friendly sustainable materials and recycled nylon, with pineapple leaves, apples and cactus creating the vegan leather-look design.

As well as the new colourful wallets the sustainable brand also sells a personalised wallet in black and burgundy colours, which is made from an eco leather alternative using apples.

They’ve teamed up with artist Rachel Joy Price who hand paints two initials in the colours of your choice onto the wallet.

The company, which was founded in 2018, aims to “promote responsible production & consumption by crafting beautiful & evermore sustainable treasures for daily life.”

Alongside the vegan wallets, the website is home to accessories including tote bags, cosmetic cases, belt bags, mini handbags, t-shirts and facemasks.

Plus you can also shop by preferred materials, choosing from the pineapple, apple, cactus or corn collections.

To shop the brand new vegan wallets and other products head to Luxtra’s website.

More recently an Amazon-style vegan ‘supermarket’ named Unearthedco, which only sells vegan fashion and beauty products, launched online.

It is helping customers to shop more sustainably and ethically without breaking the bank and stocks thousands of vegan products from a number of different brands.