Grimes announces new album is a lesbian AI space opera

Maggie Baska July 5, 2021
Grimes

Singer-songwriter Grimes attends the world premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Hollywood, California, on 4 March 2019. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Grimes has announced that her new album will be a lesbian AI romance “space opera”.

The singer surprised a fan who asked what the “vibez” on her next album would be like, giving an incredibly detailed look at the upcoming project.

Grines said her sixth album will be a “space opera” about an “artificial courtesan” she named “CLAIRE DE LUNE”.

De Lune was “implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the AI creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI”.

Grimes explained that the engineer wants to relive his life – but this time, “see if his perfect dream girl could teach him to love”.

If this were to happen, the engineer would “preserve humanity this time” rather than let it “fade into obscurity” and become overrun by machines.

But, as De Lune “slowly realises she is essentially a dancing puppet for the male gaze tho, their relationship grows complex”, Grimes continued.

Grimes Instagram comment
Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes describes her upcoming album in a comment on Instagram. (Instagram/@grimes)

“Simultaneously – ‘NO ONE’ (the most powerful super intelligence in the future where the simulation is being rendered from) realises there’s a massive hyper-realistic sim running and sends in her troll AI puppets to wreak havoc.”

Then, an “AI demon” called Dark Matter “enters as basically the ‘black swan’ to Claire de Lune”. They end up falling into a “lesbian romance due to the fact that they are the only two fully AI beings in the universe”.

Got it?

The 33-year-old singer said the story “goes on”, but this was essentially “where the first part of the story stops”.

Last month, Grimes teased a new song believed to be called “Shinigami Eyes”, according to NME.

The rumoured title would be a reference to the Japanese thriller manga and anime series Death Note, which features a death god whose eyes can see both the names and lifespans of humans.

NME added the song’s title could also refer to a real-life, experimental eye surgery the “Oblivion” singer claimed to have received in 2019.

The upcoming project will be Grimes’ sixth album and her first since joining Colombia Records. It follows her 2020 release, Miss Anthropocene.

