The Golden Girls recently joined Disney Plus and there's plenty of amazing merch gifts you can buy. (Etsy/Teepublic)

The Golden Girls recently joined Disney Plus with all 180 episodes available to stream.

The hugely popular series that follows iconic friends Sophia, Dorothy, Blanche and Rose landed on the streaming service at the beginning of July, much to the delight of everyone – especially the gays and theys, as the 80s show was way ahead of its time when it comes to LGBT+ representation.

As well as treating viewers to sharp jokes and an incredible all-female cast, the programme also took a refreshingly progressive look at LGBT+ issues on television, which in turn paved the way for other comedy shows to follow their lead.

If you’ve always been a fan of the show, or you’re a first time viewer who spent the weekend bingeing the boxset (and eating cheesecake) then you might want some The Golden Girls themed merch in your life.

Whether you want a print or mug for yourself, or you want to say “thank you for being a friend” to The Golden Girls fan in your life then there’s plenty of products to choose from.

We’ve compiled a list of just some of the best The Golden Girls themed merch you can buy from the likes of Etsy and Teepublic.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

To start off the list we have some amazing t-shirts, including this classic design featuring the four beloved women from the series – Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia. It’s available from Teepublic, you can also get the design on stickers, mugs, masks and more and you can buy it here.

One of the show’s popular quotes is Sophia’s “Excuse me, have I given you any indication at all that I care?”, which is an eternal mood. And now you can get it immortalised on a t-shirt with this design from Teepublic. To rep the original queen of shade you can buy the t-shirt here.

The third and final t-shirt on this list is this “Golden Grams” tee. The cartoon design is cereal box-inspired and of course they’re cheesecake flavoured! The colourful design is also available for mugs, face masks and more. To shop this one and so many more The Golden Girls themed t-shirts head to Teepublic.

Another edition to your The Golden Girls merch collection is this fabulous tote bag featuring the four ladies and the show’s opening theme “Thank You For Being A Friend”. There’s a number of colours to choose from including black, pink, blue and white and you’ll be eco-friendly by using a tote bag instead of plastic bags, all while doing it in style. This is available from Etsy here.

This Etsy seller has created a makeup bag that features the four characters from the show. It’s available in three different sizes to suit all needs including a travel-size bag so it’s perfect for a trip with your Golden Girls. The bag is priced from £12 and you can also buy a set of three, to find out more and to buy them go to Etsy here.

Up next is a face mask, because what better way to protect yourself and other during a global pandemic than with a mask featuring icons Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia? They’ve been created by an independent Etsy seller and you can get it from the website here.

This unique art print is inspired by the series and features a minimalist design of the four icons. It’s available in a number of different sizes so you could make it the centre piece of your art wall or get a postcard version as a collectible. To purchase the print and find out more go to Etsy here.

If you’d prefer an art print with a bit more colour then you can get this cute cartoon design of The Golden Girls alongside the quote “Live like Rose, Dress like Blanche, Think like Dorothy, Speak like Sophia”. The mantra to live by is perfect to pop on your wall to read every morning. This print has been created by an independent artist on Etsy and you can buy it here.

If you’re a fan of a series or film then no merch collection would be complete without a mug. This includes a “Stay Golden” mug featuring the four characters from The Golden Girls. It can also be personalised so you can get your name or a friend’s name printed on the other side of the mug. To purchase the item head to Etsy here.

Continuing with kitchen-themed The Golden Girls merch is this tea towel design. The independent artist has created a design featuring the four characters and plenty of cheesecakes and it’s proven to be a popular product among fans of the show. It’s priced at £12.99 and you can get the tea towel from Etsy here.

Another piece of The Golden Girls merch you can get is this dirty/clean magnet which will let Blance and Rose remind you if the dishes are dirty or not. It’s a bestseller on Etsy with one fan writing it’s the “perfect addition to my ever growing Golden Girl collection.” To purchase it for yourself or as a gift go to Etsy here.

This gift set is an ideal birthday treat for The Golden Girls fans in your life. It features two prints, two badges and one greeting card alongside a famous quote of your choice. This includes “eat dirt and die, trash” and “I’m not one to blow my own vertubenflugen.” To shop the set head to Etsy here. Plus if you’re just after one of the birthday cards or prints then you can buy them individually from the Etsy seller’s store here.

To stream The Golden Girls on Disney Plus, viewers can sign up to the streaming service for £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year. To find out more and sign up go to disneyplus.com.