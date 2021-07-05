Sonic / Trump. (Paramount / Getty)

GETTR, the new social network quietly launched last week by team Trump, has been inundated with memes of Sonic the Hedgehog porn.

Essentially a Twitter-clone, GETTR is “the marketplace of ideas” and bastion of free speech launched by Donald Trump’s longtime aide Jason Miller.

However, it’s been taken over by some of the weirdest corners of the internet, flooded with images of hentai, men in nappies and… Sonic the Hedgehog’s feet.

The network was initially joined by members of QAnon, the pro-Trump far-right conspiracy theorists who believe a group of Satanic canabalistic paedophiles running a global sex-trafficking ring conspired against Trump in his term in office.

The #QAnon hashtag has since been taken over by pornography, with many posts seemingly from prominent political figures – the trolls have already taken usernames, unless Brett Kavanaugh really is into Sonic’s feet.

And much of that is from furry favourite Sonic the Hedgehog. Images of the blue blur have been shared along with some questionable hashtags. Sonic is bisexual, Sonic is trans, Sonic kissing presidents, along with hashtags like #sonicismygod, #soniclovescommunism and even #sonic_came_in_my_bussy. No, really.

Images of the Sonic posts have been obtained by Kotaku.

So why Sonic? He’s long been an entry point into furrydom – the attitude? The spikes? – and has cropped up in various memes across social media in its most absurdist reaches.

The torrent of meme posts and s**tposting shows little sign of abating.

As reported in Vice, QAnon members are outraged at the lack of policing on the platform.

The terms of service claim the owners can “address content that comes to our attention that we believe is … pornographic” as well as material it believes is “offensive, obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy… violent, harassing, threatening, abusive, illegal, or otherwise objectionable or inappropriate.”

Apparently that doesn’t apply to Sonic porn. Either that, or the protection filters aren’t working properly.

So far Trump is yet to join the network himself, despite Miller begging him to do so.

In the meantime, GETTR support says the “system is experiencing a delay due to an unusual amount of online users’ registration activity…We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience, and our team is actively working to resolve this issue”.

