Rick and Morty blows fans’ minds with epic, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Call My By Your Name joke

Patrick Kelleher July 3, 2021
Rick and Morty Call Me By Your Name

Rick and Morty dropped a hilarious reference to Call Me By Your Name in season five, episode two. (Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty included a hilarious reference to Call Me By Your Name in its latest episode – and almost everybody missed it.

The blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reference to the critically-acclaimed queer coming-of-age drama almost slipped past Rick and Morty fans – but some eagle-eyed viewers knew exactly what was going on.

Two minutes into season five, episode two, a brief clip is shown of Rick and the rest of their family lounging in the sun by a swimming pool.

Morty, meanwhile, is sitting by the edge of the pool with a muscular, blonde-haired man.

They throw peaches back and forth in the short scene, laughing all the time, while the branch of a peach tree can also be seen hanging in the foreground.

Rick and Morty reminded fans of infamous peach scene in Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name fans recognised the set-up straight away.

In the film, Armie Hammer plays an older postgraduate student (Oliver) who has a summer affair with a couple’s teenage son (Elio, played by Timothée Chalamet) while staying in their Italian home.

The film largely focuses on the pair’s burgeoning relationship, but it also sees Elio become particularly well-acquainted with a defenceless peach.

Some Rick and Morty fans quickly picked up on the Call Me By Your Name reference, prompting a spectacular discussion on Reddit about the mistreatment of peaches.

The revelation led some Rick and Morty fans who hadn’t seen Call Me By Your Name to Google the film in a desperate bid to understand the reference – and their reactions were something to behold.

“Oh no, not the peaches,” one Reddit user commented.

Another Reddit user said they were having “Vietnam flashbacks” to Call Me By Your Name‘s legendary peach scene.

Some fans of the Adult Swim animated series also weighed in to express their amazement that they didn’t catch the reference while watching the film.

“Ahhh I missed it!” one Rick and Morty fan wrote, while another said: “I thought that’s what that was but it went by so fast!! Good catch!”

The episode – titled “Mortiplicity”– has already won critical acclaim since it aired, with IndieWire calling it “the show’s most exciting episode in years”.

Rick and Morty has an enormous queer following, and the show has won praise for its exploration of sexuality.

Most recently, the series – which was created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon – explored Jerry’s sexuality, revealing that he was queer all along.

 

call me by your name, rick and morty

