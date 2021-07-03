Britney Spears (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears (R). (Getty Images)

Jamie Lynn Spears has asked fans to “stop with the death threats” towards her and her family following Britney’s bombshell court hearing.

Jamie Lynn, 30, has faced off against days-long backlash from fans of the “Toxic” hitmaker for not speaking out over her sister’s 13-year-long conservatorship hearing.

The former Zoey 101 star broke her silence on social media earlier this week, sidestepping criticism by stressing that it “wasn’t my place” to speak publicly.

But on Friday (2 July), Jamie Lynn uploaded an Instagram story where she suggested people have not only sent her “death threats”, but her children, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, three, too.

“Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children. – JLS,” she posted.

Jamie Lynn Spears ‘loves and adores’ Britney

As much as she did not specify the kind of vitriol she has faced, her comment came after fans raised the alarm over her involvement in Britney’s contested conservatorship.

Since 2008, Britney’s financial and personal affairs have been controlled by others, mainly her father Jamie Spears.

This “abusive” complex legal arrangement – and her father’s continued involvement – has left Britney feeling “traumatised”, even comparing it to “sex trafficking” during her first public court testimony.

As Britney passionately read aloud her statement, at times speaking so quickly and breathlessly the judge had to ask her to slow down, questions were raised over her family’s role – Britney said she hopes to even “sue” her family.

“The only reason I haven’t [spoken] before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Jamie Lynn said Monday.

“I think it’s extremely clear since the day I was born that I’ve only loved, adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls**t.

“I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.

“This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister, who is only concerned about her happiness.”