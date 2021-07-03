Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Jamie Lynn Spears asks fans to ‘stop with the death threats’ after Britney hearing

Josh Milton July 3, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Britney Spears (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears (R). (Getty Images)

Britney Spears (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears (R). (Getty Images)

Jamie Lynn Spears has asked fans to “stop with the death threats” towards her and her family following Britney’s bombshell court hearing.

Jamie Lynn, 30, has faced off against days-long backlash from fans of the “Toxic” hitmaker for not speaking out over her sister’s 13-year-long conservatorship hearing.

The former Zoey 101 star broke her silence on social media earlier this week, sidestepping criticism by stressing that it “wasn’t my place” to speak publicly.

But on Friday (2 July), Jamie Lynn uploaded an Instagram story where she suggested people have not only sent her “death threats”, but her children, Maddie, 13, and Ivey, three, too.

“Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children. – JLS,” she posted.

Jamie Lynn Spears ‘loves and adores’ Britney

As much as she did not specify the kind of vitriol she has faced, her comment came after fans raised the alarm over her involvement in Britney’s contested conservatorship.

Since 2008, Britney’s financial and personal affairs have been controlled by others, mainly her father Jamie Spears.

This “abusive” complex legal arrangement – and her father’s continued involvement – has left Britney feeling “traumatised”, even comparing it to “sex trafficking” during her first public court testimony.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay
Britney Spears faintly smiles against a backdrop of blurred-out lights
Britney Spears. (James Devaney/WireImage)

As Britney passionately read aloud her statement, at times speaking so quickly and breathlessly the judge had to ask her to slow down, questions were raised over her family’s role – Britney said she hopes to even “sue” her family.

“The only reason I haven’t [spoken] before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” Jamie Lynn said Monday.

“I think it’s extremely clear since the day I was born that I’ve only loved, adored and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bulls**t.

“I don’t care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before, because I have nothing to gain or lose either way.

“This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister, who is only concerned about her happiness.”

Related topics: Britney Spears

Latest Posts

On the left: A photograph of a letter. On the right: A Progress Pride flag hanging from a house front.
Community

LGBT+ youth leaves heart-warming letter for mum who put up Pride flag in small town

Josh Milton - July 4, 2021

A rainbow Union Jack during Brighton Pride Parade
UK

10 revolutionary laws that changed the course of history for LGBT+ rights

Karen Holden - July 4, 2021

Mexico City Pride Parade 2019
World

Young gay man tortured and killed in Mexico after he revealed that he had HIV

Josh Milton - July 4, 2021

Side-by-side of Yang Wu, his mouth and nose bleeding
Crime

Man who bravely defended his gay friend beaten by thugs in hate crime just hours after Pride Month

Josh Milton - July 4, 2021

Related Articles

Fallout LGBT
Gaming

The trailblazing Fallout games were way ahead of their time when it comes to LGBT representation

Shakeena Johnson - July 4, 2021

Black drag Partner Londyn Bradshaw
Entertainment

Londyn Bradshaw celebrates after becoming the first Black drag partner on Twitch: ‘We made history’

Ed Nightingale - July 4, 2021

Britney Spears faintly smiles against a backdrop of blurred-out lights
US

Britney Spears called 911 ‘to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Luca star Jack Dylan Grazer bisexual
Film and TV

Luca star Jack Dylan Grazer just came out as bisexual in the best way

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon