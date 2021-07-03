Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton July 3, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán has claimed that his cruel law banning the “promotion” of LGBT+ lives to minors is “not about homosexuality”.

In June, Orbán and his ruling party passed legislation restricting the portrayal of LGBT+ people on media, school materials and advertisements aimed at minors. It was quickly compared to Russia’s “gay propaganda bill” and Britain’s Section 28.

But faced with backlash from EU leaders, Orbán simply sidestepped their concerns with an astonishing claim at a European Council summit last week.

“It’s not about homosexuality,” he said, according to the Independent.

“It’s about the kids and the parents.

“I am defending the rights of homosexual guys but this law is not about them.”

Orbán, who has touted himself as a defender of so-called traditional families, reportedly said “it is up to the parents to decide how children are acquainted with the issue of sexuality”.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives on the first day of a European Union summit. (OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Hungary’s oldest LGBT+ campaign group Háttér Society called his words blatant “lies”.

Despite Orbán telling EU officials that there is “no law about homosexuality”, the bill in question references homosexuality six times, the group said.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“The truth is that the law passed two weeks ago makes explicit references to homosexuality… in the context of declaring that it is ‘prohibited to make available to children under the age of 18 any (…) content [which] promotes or portrays deviation from the self-identity in line with the birth sex, gender reassignment, and homosexuality’.”

Háttér Society debunked Orbán’s claims that he “protects” the rights of “gay guys”, in particular, noting that his voting record says it all.

Orbán has voted against anti-discrimination laws and same-sex adoption rights, and in favour of abolishing the Equal Treatment Authority, the nation’s equality watchdog.

The group also pointed to a survey by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights which found that 95 per cent of LGBT+ Hungarians feel the government has not tackled anti-LGBT+ hate.

As EU officials consider choking Hungary’s funding as one way to squash the law, 17 of the bloc’s leaders have signed an open letter pledging to “continue fighting against discrimination towards the LGBTI community”.

“Respect and tolerance,” the letter stated, “are at the core of the European project.”

Related topics: Hungary, viktor orban

Latest Posts

Travis Scott Fortnite
Entertainment

From The Sims to Fortnite, in-game gigs are more popular than ever – is live music’s future virtual?

Ed Nightingale - July 4, 2021

Fallout LGBT
Gaming

The trailblazing Fallout games were way ahead of their time when it comes to LGBT representation

Shakeena Johnson - July 4, 2021

Boris Johnson walks beneath the Pride Month installation outside number 10
UK

Boris Johnson doesn’t want a ‘culture war’ over trans rights or Stonewall, says LGBT+ special envoy

Josh Milton - July 4, 2021

Black drag Partner Londyn Bradshaw
Entertainment

Londyn Bradshaw celebrates after becoming the first Black drag partner on Twitch: ‘We made history’

Ed Nightingale - July 4, 2021

Related Articles

Rainbow flag inside the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 game
Sport

UEFA banned rainbow adverts at Euro 2020 venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, Volkswagen claims

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Eduardo Leite
World

Brazilian presidential hopeful comes out as gay ahead of Jair Bolsonaro challenge

Emma Powys Maurice - July 2, 2021

vatican adviser abuse gay Tony Anatrella
Religion

Ex-Vatican adviser faces trial after claiming he could cure gay men by having sex with them

Lily Wakefield - July 2, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon