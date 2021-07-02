Tyler Posey opened up about his sexual fluidity. (Instagram)

Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey has confirmed that he’s sexually fluid while hitting out at trolls for accusing him of “gay-baiting”.

The actor first opened up about his sexuality on OnlyFans in 2020, saying he’d “hooked up with guys before”, but he later faced fierce backlash from fans who suggested his coming out was a publicity stunt.

Speaking to NME, Tyler Posey shot down “gay-baiting” allegations and slammed one troll in particular for targeting him with vile comments.

“Someone asked if I’d been with men [as well as women], and I said yes,” Posey said, reflecting on his decision to come out live on OnlyFans.

“Since then there’s been this really loud person online – I’m pretty sure it’s only one person – and they’re trying to call me a ‘gay-baiter’: pretending to be gay to get money, essentially.”

Tyler Posey praised his girlfriend for helping him understand his sexuality

Tyler Posey went on to explain that he is still figuring out his sexuality and praised his girlfriend, alt-rock singer Phem, for helping him come to terms with his fluidity.

“I’ve been with everybody under the sun, and right now I’m in the best relationship that I’ve ever been in with a woman, and she’s queer too,” he said.

“She’s helped me realise that I fit under the queer umbrella and that I’m sexually fluid, I guess.”

Tyler Posey quickly corrected himself, adding: “No, not ‘I guess’. I don’t want anyone to take this [interview] and be like: ‘Well, he was kind of wishy-washy about it.'”

The actor went on to criticise “really cruel” social media trolls who told him he should die by suicide and claimed they had killed his mother, who tragically died from breast cancer in 2014.

He is now in a place where he can “somewhat laugh” at those comments, but Posey said others might not be as “strong mentally”.

Posey went on to reflect on his experience on OnlyFans. He joined the platform, which is most commonly used to share pornography and nudes, last year – but he later said the experience was “mentally draining”.

He told NME that receiving messages from fans asking for videos of him “jerking off” or sucking his toes made him “feel like an object”.

Posey said he’s “obviously not a sex worker” and doesn’t “want to take anything away from anyone who is”, so he now tries to offer subscribers a unique look into his personal life they won’t see elsewhere.

The result is that he has dropped from a peak of 75,000 subscribers to just 10,000.

Tyler Posey didn’t consider ‘what kind of press’ he would get after discussing his sexuality

The interview comes just months after Posey admitted his decision to come out as sexually fluid was a spur-of-the-moment one.

Speaking on the Just for Variety podcast in March, Tyler Posey said he didn’t consider “what kind of press” he would receive after making the revelation.

The day after he told the world he was sexually-fluid, Posey woke up to see that numerous tabloids had run stories claiming he had come out as pansexual.

“I didn’t label that. The kids, the fans or whoever wrote the articles labelled that.”

Posey also revealed that he hadn’t come out to his father prior to his OnlyFans revelation – but thankfully, he took the news well.

He described his father as “awesome”, adding: “I’ve told people who are worried about telling their parents [about] my dad’s reaction, and they’re like ‘OK, well, maybe my parents won’t be so hard on me if I tell them.'”

While Posey has faced backlash from some who think his sexual fluidity is a publicity stunt, he has also won praise for being honest and open about his struggle with addiction.

Posey – who is also a musician – told NME that his upcoming EP DRUGS is “all about me struggling with drugs and then getting off of them”.