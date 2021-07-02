Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women's 100-metre final on day two of the 2020 US Olympic track and field team trials. (Getty/ Patrick Smith)

US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could be out of the Olympics 100m dash after reportedly testing positive for cannabis.

On Friday (2 July), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Richardson tested positive for cannabis during the US Olympic trials last month.

The sprinter, 21, won the 100-metre women’s sprint event at the track and field trials in Oregon, crossing the finish line in just 10.86 seconds and paving her way to the Tokyo Olympics.

But if the she tested positive for cannabis at the trials, her victory would be voided.

Another source told Reuters that sprinter Jenna Prandini, who finished fourth in the trials, had been approached to compete for the US at the Olympics.

While most athletes that test positive for a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) are subject to a four-year ban, if a sportsperson can prove that the drug-taking was not related to their performance and is willing to take part in treatment, this can be reduced to as little as 30 days.

If this were the case for Richardson, a 30-day ban would rule her out of the 100m dash, but could still allow her to compete in the 4x100m relay at Tokyo.

Fans outraged over the possible disqualification of Sha’Carri Richardson

On the same day that reports of the positive cannabis test came to light, Sha’Carri Richardson posted a cryptic tweet which simply read: “I am human.”

Fans took to social media to express their outrage over her possible disqualification.

LGBT+ activist Charlotte Clymer tweeted: “Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended for smoking weed in 2021?

“For all of the unfair advantages it famously provides for elite athletes?

“This is so goddamn ridiculous.”

Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for smoking weed in 2021? For all of the unfair advantages it famously provides for elite athletes? This is so goddamn ridiculous. https://t.co/PER0bHguXy — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 2, 2021

Political analyst and academic Jason Nichols said: “USADA is about to cost the country a medal and screw Sha’Carri Richardson over something that’s legal in 18 states, not a performance enhancing drug, and medicinally legal in Louisiana.”

Oh , so Sha’Carri Richardson reached the level of fame where it’s “try and find ANYTHING“ to mess with her. Got it… — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 2, 2021

Bitch Media editor-in-chief Evette Dionne noted that cannabis is a “billion-dollar” industry.

If you’re afraid of Sha’Carri smoking the brakes off y’all, just say that, but suspending people for using marijuana—a billion-dollar industry at this point—is ridiculous. https://t.co/PVOUgKSxRI — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) July 2, 2021

NBA star Jamal Crawford added: “Oh, so Sha’Carri Richardson reached the level of fame where it’s ‘try and find ANYTHING’ to mess with her. Got it…”

Richardson is set to appear on NBC’s Today Show on Friday (2 July), to “to talk about her uncertain Olympic future, after a positive test for marijuana”.

PinkNews has approached representatives for Sha’Carri Richardson for comment.