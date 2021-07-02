Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Sport

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson faces possible Olympics disqualification over cannabis test

Lily Wakefield July 2, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women's 100-metre final on day two of the 2020 US Olympic track and field team trials

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women's 100-metre final on day two of the 2020 US Olympic track and field team trials. (Getty/ Patrick Smith)

US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson could be out of the Olympics 100m dash after reportedly testing positive for cannabis.

On Friday (2 July), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Richardson tested positive for cannabis during the US Olympic trials last month.

The sprinter, 21, won the 100-metre women’s sprint event at the track and field trials in Oregon, crossing the finish line in just 10.86 seconds and paving her way to the Tokyo Olympics.

But if the she tested positive for cannabis at the trials, her victory would be voided.

Another source told Reuters that sprinter Jenna Prandini, who finished fourth in the trials, had been approached to compete for the US at the Olympics.

While most athletes that test positive for a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) are subject to a four-year ban, if a sportsperson can prove that the drug-taking was not related to their performance and is willing to take part in treatment, this can be reduced to as little as 30 days.

If this were the case for Richardson, a 30-day ban would rule her out of the 100m dash, but could still allow her to compete in the 4x100m relay at Tokyo.

Fans outraged over the possible disqualification of Sha’Carri Richardson

On the same day that reports of the positive cannabis test came to light, Sha’Carri Richardson posted a cryptic tweet which simply read: “I am human.”

Fans took to social media to express their outrage over her possible disqualification.

LGBT+ activist Charlotte Clymer tweeted: “Sha’Carri Richardson was suspended for smoking weed in 2021?

“For all of the unfair advantages it famously provides for elite athletes?

“This is so goddamn ridiculous.”

Political analyst and academic Jason Nichols said: “USADA is about to cost the country a medal and screw Sha’Carri Richardson over something that’s legal in 18 states, not a performance enhancing drug, and medicinally legal in Louisiana.”

Bitch Media editor-in-chief Evette Dionne noted that cannabis is a “billion-dollar” industry.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

NBA star Jamal Crawford added: “Oh, so Sha’Carri Richardson reached the level of fame where it’s ‘try and find ANYTHING’ to mess with her. Got it…”

Richardson is set to appear on NBC’s Today Show on Friday (2 July), to “to talk about her uncertain Olympic future, after a positive test for marijuana”.

PinkNews has approached representatives for Sha’Carri Richardson for comment.

Related topics: olympics, sha'carri richardson

Latest Posts

Rainbow flag inside the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 game
Sport

UEFA banned rainbow adverts at Euro 2020 venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, Volkswagen claims

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Kenneth Felts gay Colorado
Life

Gay grandfather reflects on bravely coming out aged 90: ‘The world is full of love’

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Man rushed to hospital after 'violent' homophobic attack at London pub
Crime

Gang of ‘aggressive’ 20 thugs hurl homophobic threats at two young boys in ‘hate crime’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Related Articles

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women's 100-metre final on day two of the 2020 US Olympic track and field team trials
Sport

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson faces possible Olympics disqualification over cannabis test

Lily Wakefield - July 2, 2021

Sport

Mexico football team issues desperate plea to fans: Stop your homophobic chants

Emma Powys Maurice - July 1, 2021

WWE Nikki Bella Chyna
News

WWE star Nikki Bella sorry for saying she didn’t know if Chyna was ‘man or woman’ in resurfaced clip

Maggie Baska - July 1, 2021

Euro 2020 non-binary fan Jordan Henderson
News

England footballer Jordan Henderson praises fan who braved Wembley as their ‘overtly queer’ self

Lily Wakefield - July 1, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon