World of Wonder has just announced its fourth European entry into the RuPaul's Drag Race family –Drag Race Italia. (WOW/VH-1)

Drag Race Italia has been announced as the latest edition of the ever-expanding drag televisual Ru-universe.

World of Wonder (WOW), the company that produces the hit show, announced Thursday (1 July) that the first season of Drag Race Italia will sashay onto Discovery Plus Italia and WOW Presents Plus.

Further details, such as when it will be airing, who the new judges will be and of course the cast of queens who will be competing, have not yet been confirmed.

Instead, WOW teased a first look at the show’s logo, compete with Rome’s Colosseum.

Ciao, ciao, ciao 🇮🇹👑#DragRaceItalia is coming to @wowpresentsplus in select territories (excluding Italy) and @discoveryplusit in Italy, stay tuned for more! 💄 pic.twitter.com/Xx3SvMV7j0 — WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus) July 1, 2021

The Italian series is the fourth European entry in the franchise following Drag Race UK, Drag Race Holland and Drag Race Espana. The Spanish premiered in May.

The global Drag Race family also includes editions in Thailand, Canada and Australia and New Zealand.

Assuming Drag Race Italia airs this year, the winner of will join current reigning drag champions Lawrence Chaney (Drag Race UK season two), Symone (Drag Race season 13), Kita Mean (Drag Race Down Under season one) and Priyanka (Canada’s Drag Race season one).

There is certainly no shortage of drag content for eager fans for the time being. All Stars 6 is currently airing on new streaming on Paramount Plus. The show also revealed a new inclusive theme song.

The remixed lyrics for the show are now: “RuPaul’s Drag Race, may the best drag queen win”. In previous seasons, the lyrics were: “May the best woman win”.

Across the border, Canada’s Drag Race has announced three new judges who will be joining its elite panel The announcement comes after former judge and model Stacey McKenzie was forced to bow out of season two due to COVID-related “challenges”.

The show revealed stylist Brad Goreski, The Handmaid’s Tale star Amanda Brugel, and resident “Squirrel Friend” Traci Melchor would now be on the judging panel.

The trio will join Drag Race season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, who will remain on the panel.