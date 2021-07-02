Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Entertainment

Drag Race announces yet another new series: ‘Ciao, ciao, ciao!’

Maggie Baska July 2, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
World of Wonder RuPaul's Drag Race Italia

World of Wonder has just announced its fourth European entry into the RuPaul's Drag Race family –Drag Race Italia. (WOW/VH-1)

Drag Race Italia has been announced as the latest edition of the ever-expanding drag televisual Ru-universe.

World of Wonder (WOW), the company that produces the hit show, announced Thursday (1 July) that the first season of Drag Race Italia will sashay onto Discovery Plus Italia and WOW Presents Plus.

Further details, such as when it will be airing, who the new judges will be and of course the cast of queens who will be competing, have not yet been confirmed.

Instead, WOW teased a first look at the show’s logo, compete with Rome’s Colosseum.

The Italian series is the fourth European entry in the franchise following Drag Race UK, Drag Race Holland and Drag Race Espana. The Spanish premiered in May.

The global Drag Race family also includes editions in Thailand, Canada and Australia and New Zealand.

Assuming Drag Race Italia airs this year, the winner of will join current reigning drag champions Lawrence Chaney (Drag Race UK season two), Symone (Drag Race season 13), Kita Mean (Drag Race Down Under season one) and Priyanka (Canada’s Drag Race season one).

There is certainly no shortage of drag content for eager fans for the time being. All Stars 6 is currently airing on new streaming on Paramount Plus. The show also revealed a new inclusive theme song.

The remixed lyrics for the show are now: “RuPaul’s Drag Race, may the best drag queen win”. In previous seasons, the lyrics were: “May the best woman win”.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Across the border, Canada’s Drag Race has announced three new judges who will be joining its elite panel The announcement comes after former judge and model Stacey McKenzie was forced to bow out of season two due to COVID-related “challenges”.

The show revealed stylist Brad Goreski, The Handmaid’s Tale star Amanda Brugel, and resident “Squirrel Friend” Traci Melchor would now be on the judging panel.

The trio will join Drag Race season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, who will remain on the panel.

 

 

Related topics: RuPaul's Drag Race

Latest Posts

Britney Spears faintly smiles against a backdrop of blurred-out lights
US

Britney Spears called 911 ‘to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Rainbow flag inside the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 game
Sport

UEFA banned rainbow adverts at Euro 2020 venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, Volkswagen claims

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Kenneth Felts gay Colorado
Life

Gay grandfather reflects on bravely coming out aged 90: ‘The world is full of love’

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Related Articles

Luca star Jack Dylan Grazer bisexual
Film and TV

Luca star Jack Dylan Grazer just came out as bisexual in the best way

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Britney Spears (L) and Jamie Lynn Spears (R). (Getty Images)
Entertainment

Jamie Lynn Spears asks fans to ‘stop with the death threats’ after Britney hearing

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Rick and Morty Call Me By Your Name
Entertainment

Rick and Morty blows fans’ minds with epic, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Call My By Your Name joke

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Minecraft Dream
Entertainment

Minecraft streamer Dream raises $140k for LGBT+ charity – but is criticised for not donating more

Ed Nightingale - July 2, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon