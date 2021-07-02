Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Beauty

Owow releases a quick and easy hack to tame flyaway hair and eyebrows during humid weather

Jonny Yates July 2, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Owow Flyaway and Brow Control

Owow have released a Flyaway and Brow Control product which tames disheveled ponytails and eyebrows. (Owow)

Owow have released a game-changing replacement for hairspray: a two-in-one beauty stick that keeps your hair and brows under control.

The “magic” Flyaway and Brow Control Stick is said to keep disheveled ponytails, threading-starved eyebrows and humidity-affected hair in check.

The quick and easy hair hack from Owow is priced at £15.90 and you can get it from owowbeauty.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The small and compact product resembles mascara; it comes as a small tube with a wand to tackle flyaway hairs anywhere, anytime.

The product tames baby hairs without leaving them oily or crunchy like hairspray does and is an ideal tool to give your brows a styling brush.

Owow’s founder Georgiana Grudinschi says: “I wanted to create a product that was easy to use, could help create sleek styles and was hassle free.

“I feel like hairspray has never really evolved – why use a hefty aerosol when you can use a small sleek brush and styling product in-one that is compact yet with fierce hold.”

The Flyaway and Brow Control Stick can be used when hair is loose or in an up-do to tame flyaway hairs and add a shine.

Once you’ve tied your hair up how you want, start applying the wand from your hairline and sweep back. Owow recommend less is more, so use it sparingly and reapply as needed.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

The product is suitable for all hair types and is vegan, cruelty free and infused with natural ingredients including jojoba, biotin, camellia and vitamin E.

The ingredients help prevent hair loss, boost hair growth, retain moisture and support the scalp by reducing oxidative stress.

Owow founder Georgiana notes the positive impact of lockdown on the business, with people looking for salon-like alternatives that they could use at home.

One of their most popular products is the Owow Kit which combats frizzy hair to give “silky sleek hair that lasts for up to three months.”

To find out more about the Flyaway & Brow Control and other products head to owowbeauty.com.

Related topics: shopping

Latest Posts

Rainbow flag inside the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 game
Sport

UEFA banned rainbow adverts at Euro 2020 venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, Volkswagen claims

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Kenneth Felts gay Colorado
Life

Gay grandfather reflects on bravely coming out aged 90: ‘The world is full of love’

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Man rushed to hospital after 'violent' homophobic attack at London pub
Crime

Gang of ‘aggressive’ 20 thugs hurl homophobic threats at two young boys in ‘hate crime’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Related Articles

Augustinus Bader skincare
Beauty

This ‘magic’ skincare brand used by Lizzo and The Crown’s Emma Corrin is giving back with every purchase

Jonny Yates - July 1, 2021

Lottie London
Beauty

Lottie London Stamp Liner rebrands for Pride with cute new symbols including hearts and butterflies

Jonny Yates - June 30, 2021

Side-by-side shots of Kataluna Enriquez wearing a rainbow dress and waving a Pride flag
Beauty

Miss Nevada to become first-ever openly trans Miss USA contestant after clinching stunning victory

Josh Milton - June 29, 2021

Unearthedco is home to vegan certified fashion and beauty brands. (Unearthedco)
Beauty

This website is a vegan-only alternative to Amazon and is home to sustainable fashion and beauty products

Jonny Yates - June 23, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon