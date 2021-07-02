Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
All the details about Mykki Blanco’s 2021 UK and Ireland tour: including Manchester’s Gay Village

Jonny Yates July 2, 2021
Mykki Blanco UK tour

Mykki Blanco is touring across the UK and Ireland this November in support of album Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Mykki Blanco has announced a headline UK and Ireland tour for 2021.

The queer rapper will perform on various dates across the country to promote their new album Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep.

Tickets for their headline tour go on sale at 9am on Friday (2 July) from seetickets.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will start on 1 November in Brighton before visiting Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Liverpool, Leeds and finish up in London on 10 November.

It’s in support of their recently released album Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep, which features tracks “Free Ride” and “Love Me” and collaborations with Blood Orange, Big Freedia and Jamila Woods.

Mykki first gained prominence in 2012 with tracks including “Wavvy” and “Haze.Boogie.Life”, which found a fanbase online and simultaneously through queer clubs.

Alongside rappers Cakes da Killa, Ms. Boogie and Khalif (formerly Le1f) they paved the way for a “queer digital diaspora”, as dubbed by Mykki themselves.

In a recent interview with Paper Magazine Mykki adds: “The way queer artists now can flourish is due to the stunts that me and some of the other girls were pulling literally just six or seven years ago.”

“When I started in 2012, being a queer artist, there were so many things about my identity that people focused on. It was taboo,” including being open about living with HIV.

They say: “There was an atmosphere that I had to overcome to be heard and to be seen.

Following their online success, Mykki went on to tour the globe as an unsigned, independent artist which they say is, “a pretty radical thing that happened because it changed the industry.”

“All of a sudden, you did not have to have a major label machine, crazy marketing budgets or promo teams behind you for people all over the world to discover your music,” they add.

As well as their headline tour Mykki is also confirmed for the Manchester Pride 2021 lineup which is due to take place across August bank holiday weekend.

They will join the likes of Zara Larsson, Annie Mac, Gabrielle, Katy B, Drag Race UK stars and Eve on the lineup.

Tickets for Mykki Blanco’s headline UK tour are priced between £16.50-£20 and they go on sale at 9am on Friday (2 July) via seetickets.com.

Mykki Blanco 2021 UK and Ireland tour dates

  • 28 August – Manchester Pride Festival
  • 1 November – Brighton Patterns
  • 3 November – Glasgow Stereo
  • 4 November – Manchester YES Pink Room
  • 5 November – Dublin Lost Lane
  • 6 November – Liverpool 24 Kitchen Street
  • 9 November – Leeds Belgrave Music Hall
  • 10 November – London Village Underground

