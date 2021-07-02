Menu

Lizzo gives masterclass in allyship after photographer misgenders Demi Lovato

Maggie Baska July 2, 2021
Lizzo and Demi Lovato

Lizzo corrected a photographer who got Demi Lovato's pronouns wrong. (Getty)

Lizzo showed just how easy it is to call out misgendering after she swiftly corrected a paparazzo for not using Demi Lovato’s correct pronouns.

Video shows the “Truth Hurts” singer greeting and taking pictures with fans as a photographer asks if she will be performing with Demi Lovato at an upcoming festival.

The paparazzo can be heard repeatedly using the wrong pronouns to describe Lovato, who came out as non-binary and confirmed that their pronouns are “they/them” in May.

As the photographer repeatedly calls Lovato “she”, Lizzo swiftly corrects them by simply saying: “They.”

The paparazzo again misgenders Lovato by asking if “her team” has reached out to Lizzo. The “Good As Hell” singer responds that it’s actually “their team”.

“Demi goes by they,” Lizzo adds, before walking away. The photographer thanked for the correction.

Demi Lovato thanks Lizzo for giving the paparazzi a pronouns lesson

The video went viral on social media, with thousands of fans thanking Lizzo for her allyship and for teaching others how to use the correct pronouns.

Demi Lovato themself thanked Lizzo for her pure allyship.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared a screenshot of the video on their Instagram story Thursday (1 July), writing: “@lizzobeeating you f*****g queen I love you. Thank you.”

Demi Lovato Lizzo paparazzi misgendered
Demi Lovato has thanked Lizzo for her support and correcting members of the paparazzi who misgendered them. (Instagram/@ddlovato)

When Lovato came out in May, they explained that they had been “doing some healing and self-reflective work” over the “past year-and-a-half”.

It was through this work that they came to the “revelation” that they are non-binary, they said.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering,” they added.

In a recent interview with Jane Fonda, Lovato explained how their near-fatal overdose in 2018 was a wake-up call to “start living my life” and to “live my truth for me”.

 

Related topics: demi lovato, lizzo

