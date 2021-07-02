Everything you need to know about Ghost of Tsushima’s breathtaking director’s cut

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions, Sony)

A director’s cut version of Ghost of Tsushima is on the way for PS4 and PlayStation 5.

Announced by developer Sucker Punch on the PlayStation blog, it’s bringing a wealth of new features and content.

The open world samurai game was released on PS4 last year and praised for its Kurosawa-inspired visuals.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

When is Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut out?

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut edition will release on 20 August for both PS4 and PS5. It includes the original game and new content.

Do I have to pay?

Yes, this is sadly not a free upgrade and the pricing is a little confusing.

The new edition will cost $69.99 on PS5 and $59.99 on PS4.

If you pre-order now on the PS Store, you’ll get access to the PS4 version immediately from which you can transfer your progress upon release.

If you already own the game on PS4, you can upgrade to the Director’s Cut PS4 edition for $19.99.

After release, you can upgrade from Director’s Cut PS4 to PS5 for $9.99, or from the original game on PS4 to Director’s Cut PS5 for $29.99.

So, what’s new?

The Director’s Cut edition will include all DLC previously released for the game. The big new content, though, is a new chapter in the story that takes place on the neighbouring Iki Island.

Jin will travel to the island investigating rumours of a Mongol presence, but events will force him to face his traumatic past.

This chapter will include new environments, armour, minigames, techniques and enemies. There will also be new trophies to unlock.

A free patch will also be available to download for anyone who owns a copy of the game. This includes new accessibility options requested by the community, and the option to add a target lock-on during combat. There will also be an update to the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends multiplayer, including an all-new mode yet to be revealed.

What about PS5 exclusive features?

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will make use of the PS5’s DualSense controller features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, as well as including 3D audio and improved visual features like 4K resolution, 60fps frame rate and reduced load times.

In addition, with the PS5’s ability to render cinematics in real time, cutscenes in this version will offer lip sync for the Japanese voice over.

Check out a new trailer below for all the new features in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email us with any news or tips on [email protected]