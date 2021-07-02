Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
Politics

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson backs sensational, historic apology to LGBT+ community

Patrick Kelleher July 2, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Jeffrey Donaldson leader DUP

Jeffrey Donaldson. (PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty)

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has apologised for the barbed, anti-LGBT+ comments made by his party members throughout they years.

During an appearance on Good Morning Ulster on BBC Radio Ulster on Friday morning (2 July), Donaldson was asked about deputy leader Paula Bradley’s history-making apology for the party’s anti-LGBT+ record at a PinkNews reception.

“Well, Paula is the deputy leader of the party and she speaks for the party,” Jeffrey Donaldson told host Chris Buckler.

“There’s no doubt that in the past things have been said that should not have been said across a whole range of issues – and not just by the DUP,” he continued.

“Let’s be clear, Chris. I have seen people on marches and at rallies say things about the DUP that have been hurtful to us and our members as well. I’ve seen things been said about people from faith communities that have been hurtful and should not have been said.”

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said it is ‘right to apologise’

Donaldson said it is “right to apologise” when they’ve said things that are “hurtful to others”.

“There are differences in our society, Chris. Differences and deeply held views on social issues. What I want to see in Northern Ireland is a discourse which is respectful of difference.

“That people can hold their sincerely held views without the need to say things that are hurtful to others. That we can disagree, and that we can disagree well.

“Where we’ve said things that have hurt others, it is right that we say sorry for that. Sorry needn’t be the hardest word.”

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

Jeffrey Donaldson’s comments come after deputy leader Paula Bradley became just the second DUP representative to take part in an event focussed on LGBT+ rights when she participated in the PinkNews Summer Reception in Belfast on Thursday (1 July).

When asked about her party’s history of anti-LGBT+ comments and actions, Bradley said: “I am not going to defend some of the things that have been said over the years, because they have been absolutely atrocious, they’ve been shocking.”

She continued: “I certainly couldn’t stand by many of those comments, in fact all of those comments, because, because I know the hurt that they caused people and I know that fed into the hatred that some people have had to endure in their life, and I think that’s absolutely wrong.”

Bradley went on to say that the “vast majority” of those who made anti-LGBT+ comments within the DUP are “no longer there”, and said those who remain in the party “have learnt their lessons”.

Donaldson’s and Bradley’s apologies come after a turbulent few months for the DUP. In April, Arlene Foster resigned as leader, with some suggestion within her party that she was ousted in part over her decision to abstain on rather than vote against a motion calling for conversion therapy to be banned.

Edwin Poots was subsequently elected leader, but he lasted just three weeks in the role before he was ousted for appointing Paul Girvan as first minister against the wishes of his party.

Related topics: DUP, Jeffrey Donaldson

Latest Posts

Britney Spears faintly smiles against a backdrop of blurred-out lights
US

Britney Spears called 911 ‘to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Rainbow flag inside the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 game
Sport

UEFA banned rainbow adverts at Euro 2020 venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, Volkswagen claims

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Kenneth Felts gay Colorado
Life

Gay grandfather reflects on bravely coming out aged 90: ‘The world is full of love’

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Related Articles

Jeffrey Donaldson leader DUP
Politics

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson backs sensational, historic apology to LGBT+ community

Patrick Kelleher - July 2, 2021

Paula Bradley DUP
Politics

DUP deputy leader apologises for party’s ‘atrocious’ anti-LGBT+ record

Patrick Kelleher - July 1, 2021

PinkNews Belfast reception Paula Bradley DUP
Politics

Every major Northern Irish party unites behind conversion therapy ban and trans rights

Patrick Kelleher - July 1, 2021

Northern Ireland leaders
Exclude_AppleNews_and_Yahoo

Stormont party leaders to put LGBT+ rights under microscope at PinkNews’ Northern Ireland reception

Patrick Kelleher - June 30, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon