Menu

InstagramTwitterYouTubeFacebookSnapchat
Globe Icon
Menu icon MY ACCOUNT Close icon Search icon

Join

and support
LGBT+ journalism
UK

MP Dan Carden opens up about addiction that almost killed him as he struggled with his sexuality

Lily Wakefield July 2, 2021
bookmarking iconBookmark Article
Dan Carden MP Labour alcohol addiction gay

Dan Carden, Labour MP for Liverpool Walten. (Facebook/ Dan Carden MP)

Labour MP Dan Carden teared up in parliament as he described the “desperate isolation” of alcohol addiction while struggling with his sexuality.

Carden spoke at a general debate on Pride Month in the House of Commons on Thursday (1 July) about the importance of Pride, and described his own difficult journey to self-acceptance.

He said: “If I could give one piece of advice to a young person today, it would be this. Be proud of who you are and who you choose to love.

“You may have had the frightening realisation that you feel different from the expectations that society has for you. You may be questioning your relationships, your gender or your sexuality. It is frightening.

“There is good reason to be fearful. Coming out is scary and you might suffer because of it. But what you probably have not been told is that hiding who you are into adulthood will cause you far more suffering anyway.”

The MP for Liverpool Walten said growing up as an LGBT+ person “with the cumulative effect of the daily denials, the constant fear of being found out and the internalised shame, causes a deep trauma”.

He acknowledged the progress that has been made, but added: “Rates of depression, loneliness, substance abuse and suicide among gay men are many, many times higher than across society, each of these in turn causing more shame, more fear and more trauma.

“That is what happened to me. It took me a long time to admit that I was struggling with my mental health and alcohol addiction.

“Actually, it took repeated interventions from the people who really love me. I did not know, or I denied, that I had a problem. I suppressed my emotions, as I had learned to do as a kid, and I told myself things were fine.”

Dan Carden almost lost his life to alcohol addiction

After three years of sobriety, Dan Carden said it was only looking back that he could see how close he came to losing his life during his 20s.

“Alcohol addiction is not just about drinking every day or drunkenness,” he said.

“For me, it was about losing who I was over a long period of time. It was desperate isolation. It was shutting down my personal life using a drug, alcohol, to feel better but ultimately to escape and give up on living.”

Now, he said tearfully: “I am happy, I am healthy, I love my life, I have a wonderful, loving partner, and I appreciate everything that I have.

More from PinkNews

Stars you didn’t know are LGBT+

Celebs you didn’t know have an LGBT sibling

The stars who went gay for pay

“But it took AA meetings, psychotherapy and counselling to get here, and, honestly, to stay here takes commitment and daily determination. I am in a privileged position.

“I am all too aware that not everybody makes it.”

Carden said he was speaking out to “challenge the stigma that stops so many people asking for help”, and to use his authenticity to create “meaningful change”.

He finished: “Pride is about celebrating who we are without shame.

“In the end, it is a simple choice: choose to hide, or choose to live. My advice is to choose to live.”

Related topics: addiction, Dan carden

Latest Posts

Rainbow flag inside the stadium during the UEFA Euro 2020 game
Sport

UEFA banned rainbow adverts at Euro 2020 venues in Russia and Azerbaijan, Volkswagen claims

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Prime minister of Hungary Viktor Orbân speaks at a podium with an earpiece
World

Viktor Orbán absurdly claims Hungary’s cruel anti-LGBT+ law ‘is not about homosexuality’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Kenneth Felts gay Colorado
Life

Gay grandfather reflects on bravely coming out aged 90: ‘The world is full of love’

Patrick Kelleher - July 3, 2021

Man rushed to hospital after 'violent' homophobic attack at London pub
Crime

Gang of ‘aggressive’ 20 thugs hurl homophobic threats at two young boys in ‘hate crime’

Josh Milton - July 3, 2021

Related Articles

homophobic abuse Sellafield
News

Nuclear power plant faces £1.7m whistleblower claim over ‘toxic’ homophobia, bullying allegations

Emma Powys Maurice - July 2, 2021

West Yorkshire Police hate crime gay teen Brooksbank School
News

‘Traumatised’ teen ‘stuck at home like a prisoner’ after alleged anti-LGBT+ hate attack

Maggie Baska - July 2, 2021

Dan Carden MP Labour alcohol addiction gay
UK

MP Dan Carden opens up about addiction that almost killed him as he struggled with his sexuality

Lily Wakefield - July 2, 2021

Jim Wells DUP
Politics

DUP’s Jim Wells demands apology from ‘LGBT lobby’ for hurtful comments online

Patrick Kelleher - July 2, 2021

Swipe sideways to view more posts!

Dismiss

Loading ...

Close icon