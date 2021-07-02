Britney Spears attends the Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on 22 May 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Britney Spears’ conservatorship was dealt a blow as the wealth management company appointed co-conservator requested to exit the arrangement citing her explosive court testimony.

Bessemer Trust has asked a Los Angeles Court to withdraw from its position as co-conservator after Spears said she felt the arrangement was “abusive” and wants it to end.

According to NPR, the firm claimed it had been led to believe Spears was in the conservatorship voluntarily and consented to its involvement.

Following Spears’ testimony, however, “petitioner [Bessemer Trust] has become aware that the conservatee objects to the continuance of her conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship”.

“Petitioner has heard the conservatee and respects her wishes,” the filing states.

The move comes just a day after a Los Angeles judge confirmed Bessemer Trust’s role as co-conservator of Spears’ estate alongside her father, Jamie Spears, responding to a request dating back to November.

According to NPR, Bessemer Trust had not yet stepped into its role as co-conservator before this most recent filing.

The firm’s filing said it was “not currently authorised to act, has taken no actions as conservator, has made no decisions as conservator, has received no assets of the estate [and] has taken no fees”.

Britney Spears pleaded with the court to release her from the conservatorship

Britney Spears blew the lid off her fight to end her conservatorship in a rare address to the court on 23 June.

Under the arrangement, which hands control of her life and finances to conservators including her father, Jamie Spears, the star said she had been forced to take lithium, been prevented from marrying her boyfriend and blocked from removing a contraceptive device so that she could try to have children.

She singled out her father, who had power over her personal decision until 2019, when he stepped back due to health reasons. He continues to serve as conservator of her estate, giving him financial power, and had been due to share that responsibility with the Bessemer Trust.

Spears had asked the court to remove her father entirely and give Bessemer Trust complete control of her finances.

This request was denied by the courts, however after her explosive testimony, it is expected that Spears will file to end the conservatorship completely.

Jodi Montgomery was appointed as temporary conservator of the person in 2019. She has denied claims made by both the “Gimme More” singer and her father that Spears was denied the “choice to marry and start a family”.

The next court date in Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship is scheduled for 14 July.